Tool Releases Their Fifth Album 'Fear Inoculum' After 13 Long Years

Prog rock band Tool is back after more than a decade-long hiatus, and the band has finally released their fifth studio album, Fear Inoculum, after 13 years. This is the group's first follow-up album to Their 2006 EP 10,000 Days, and the band released their first promotional single, title track "Fear Inoculum," on August 7 ahead of the full album's release. It's a huge occasion for the rock music community, given Tool's near-legendary status, as the band returns to the spotlight with a slate of new songs.

Where can you stream Tool's Fear Inoculum album? Tool's Fear Inoculum album is available to listen to on all major music streaming platforms, including both Apple Music and Spotify. This is a maior milestone for Tool fans, given that the band's entire back catalogue was only just added recently to major music streaming services. If you have a subscription to premium offerings like Spotify or Apple Music, you can listen to all of their music in one convenient place now.

The physical album features seven main tracks, but it runs around 80 minutes, meaning you're in for some lengthy songs with multiple movements within each. Originally, the band had planned for it to comprise one long song, but that plan was scrapped. As far as album concepts and ideas, the number seven plays a large role, which you may notice as you listen to the songs in sequence. There's one track titled "7empest," which is pronounced "Tempest" but features a seven in the name instead.

Interestingly enough, the digital version of the album contains ten tracks, with "Litanie contra la per," "Mockingbeat," and "Legion Inoculant" only available to those who purchase or stream the digital version. If you want the most complete picture of Fear Inoculum with that in mind, you may need to purchase two copies of it (and you probably would anyway if you're a massive Tool fan to start with.) You wouldn't want to miss out on any of the extra content, after all!



Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days available to stream/download now. https://t.co/34plYrrQgb — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) August 2, 2019

Is Tool going on a Fear Inoculum tour? The band is also taking the show on the road with a North American tour in support of Fear Inoculum as well, with a 26-show lineup set to kick off at Sacramento's Aftershock Festival on October 13. The band will travel across the country until November 25, when they'll call it quits at Washington DC's Capitol One Arena. This way, you'll be able to hear some Fear Inoculum tracks as well as classic Tool hits as they perform to what will likely be a series of sold-out arenas.