Top 10 Best Hair Transplant in Turkey: Clinics You Can Trust

Hair loss can be very frustrating, and it can take a huge toll on your confidence. Hair transplant procedures have evolved to the point where patients can now expect natural results with minimal downtime. Plus, the success rate is way above 90%. But there is a problem in the US. These procedures are very expensive.

That’s why, every year, thousands of people travel to get the best hair transplant in Turkey, for a more affordable, but high-quality option. Let’s see why this country has become a global hub for hair restoration and review the top 10 clinics you can trust.

Why Turkey Leads the World in Hair Transplantation

Lower costs play a role, sure, but that’s not the full story. The country's dominance in hair transplant procedures is due to three important factors. They use advanced techniques, such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE method), Sapphire FUE, and DHI Direct Hair Implantation. They have highly skilled hair transplant surgeons with years of hands-on experience. They offer all-inclusive packages that combine treatment with 5-star accommodation and VIP services.

The 10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

By harvesting healthy hair follicles from the donor area and creating a natural hairline, Turkish specialists have set the standard worldwide. Check out the best clinics.

1. Asli Tarcan Clinic — Where Innovation Meets Excellence

The Asli Tarcan Clinic is the first on the list for many reasons. With over 10 years of experience in the field, it has a track record of 50,000 successful operations, attracting patients from across the globe.

At Aslı Tarcan Clinic, innovation meets experience. The team works with the most advanced techniques available today — Sapphire FUE, DHI, and FUE — while most Istanbul clinics still rely on standard FUE or basic Sapphire FUE methods. Thanks to this cutting-edge approach, the clinic maintains an impressive success rate of around 98%, compared to 90–95% at typical clinics. With more than 50,000 successful procedures, Aslı Tarcan stands well above the average, where most others perform only 15,000–25,000 treatments.

Every detail of the patient journey is designed for comfort and care. Packages include a 5-star hotel stay, VIP airport and clinic transfers, and a comprehensive aftercare kit — far beyond the standard hotel and basic transfer options offered elsewhere.

The clinic also sets itself apart with its commitment to long-term support. Patients receive 12 months of online follow-up, and can benefit from PRP and stem cell therapy options for enhanced results. In contrast, most clinics provide only one to three months of post-procedure care.

Finally, Aslı Tarcan Clinic is renowned for its versatility. Whether it’s Afro-textured hair, female hair restoration, or eyebrow and beard transplants, the clinic tailors every procedure to the patient’s unique needs — while most Istanbul clinics focus mainly on male scalp treatments.

You should also check out their hair transplant before and after gallery. They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look at their photos showcasing natural outcomes. All this, paired with affordable pricing, makes the Asli Tarcan Clinic a top choice.

2. Medhair Clinic

This clinic is led by Dr. Vedat Tosun, who has built a solid reputation by offering high-quality FUE hair transplants and delivering consistent results. With more than 14,000 procedures behind their belt, the professionals in this clinic have built a great portfolio of hair transplantation results.

3. Cosmedica Clinic

Led by the highly experienced Dr. Levent Acar, this clinic has built a strong reputation over the years. If you choose this option, you can expect the Micro Sapphire FUE and DHI methods, as well as great results. They have performed more than 20,000 procedures with patients from 70 different countries. Currently, it’s one of the most revered hair transplant clinics in Istanbul.

4. Este Medical Group

This clinic is unique because it has branches in both Turkey and the UK. At Este Medical Group, you can expect a combination of international expertise and advanced hair transplant procedures. They offer natural hair transplantation results using both the Sapphire FUE and DHI.

5. Hermest Hair Clinic

This one is unique because it offers a specific, Unique FUE method. The experts at Hermest have achieved an impressive 99% graft survival rate. Each procedure is handled with German-engineered micro-instruments, offering satisfactory results and minimal recovery time.

6. Estepera Clinic

Here, we have a smaller clinic than the rest on the list. Estepera is a boutique hair clinic that offers personalized solutions using FUE and DHI direct hair implantation. If you check their reviews, you’ll notice that patients praise transparent pricing, a small dedicated team, and comfortable packages.

7. Vera Clinic

The Vera Clinic combines modern hair transplantation surgery methods with stem cell treatments and PRP therapy. This makes it particularly popular for afro hair and procedures geared towards the fairer sex. They also offer competitive pricing, and you’ll see positive patient reviews. That’s why it’s on the list!

8. Elithair

This is not exactly a Turkish clinic, but it does have offices in Turkey. Elithair actually has four international branches. In all locations, they use the NEO FUE and SDHI techniques. The clinic’s founder is Dr. Balwi, and collectively, all branches have performed thousands of hair transplants, which makes them a trustworthy pick.

9. SMILE Hair Clinic

The SMILE clinic also has a friendship story. It was founded by two friends who are highly experienced surgeons. They offer a comfort-focused approach, ensuring a painless procedure. You can go for beard, eyebrow, and mustache transplants here. Their reviews highlight consistent, natural results.

10. Nim Clinic

The experts at the Nim Clinic specialize in manual FUE and long-hair procedures. They also offer unshaven transplants, which makes them a nice pick for patients looking for discreet solutions. Although this clinic is fairly new, it is rapidly climbing up the ranks of the top emerging hair transplant clinics in Istanbul.

So, Which One Should You Pick?

The final choice is up to you, but as this article points out, the Asli Tarcan Clinic is the best choice because it uses the most modern technology, offering the utmost safety and a patient-first service.