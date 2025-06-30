Top 10 Proven Strategies to Get More TikTok Likes in 2025 For brands to gain social proof and attention on this massive platform, they must get likes. By Distractify Staff Published June 30 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Freepik

TikTok remains the dominant social media platform in 2025, surpassing other platforms in terms of engagement. The app’s short-form video format provides content creators, brands, and businesses with many opportunities to reach the right audiences. More importantly, encouraging these audiences to engage with their content is much easier on the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

There have been several controversies around TikTok, including questionable trends and a possible ban still looming over the U.S. Even so, the platform is continually evolving for the better, highlighting its value to users worldwide.

However, as the app introduces more tweaks and changes, one thing has always stayed the same. For brands to gain social proof and attention on this massive platform, they must get likes. Likes, along with comments and shares, clearly show how popular a TikTok account is. They also influence the algorithm, ensuring that more people see specific content from an account.

Article continues below advertisement

Why TikTok Likes Still Matter in 2025

Some content creators, brands, and influencers are under the impression that only comments matter on TikTok. Consider what it takes for someone to comment on a video. They would have to be interested to the point where they want to invest or buy a specific product. Interest doesn’t typically happen unless the potential customer has liked several similar videos.

For instance, an entrepreneur might use the like button for videos created by an empowerment coach. As soon as that empowerment coach drops a video promoting a branded Stanley Cup, the entrepreneur will like and comment, expressing their interest.

Article continues below advertisement

Therefore, most comments don’t carry value unless those who leave the comments actually like the content they are commenting on.

For this reason, likes must be considered as far more than just vanity metrics. If your content gets hundreds or thousands of likes, you will: Get an algorithm boost. Likes (not only comments) signal engagement. When the algorithm detects engagement, it automatically makes content more visible to a wider audience.

Likes (not only comments) signal engagement. When the algorithm detects engagement, it automatically makes content more visible to a wider audience. Gain social proof. A high like count signals quality content, driving more users to engage with the content and resulting in stronger social proof.

A high like count signals quality content, driving more users to engage with the content and resulting in stronger social proof. Build brand credibility. Likes are a positive signal that users trust a specific brand. Again, thousands of likes will draw more organic engagement to a particular TikTok account.

Likes are a positive signal that users trust a specific brand. Again, thousands of likes will draw more organic engagement to a particular TikTok account. Have more monetization opportunities. Aside from a follower number threshold, high engagement can help you attract sponsorships and partnerships.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting the Number of Likes You Need on TikTok

If you want to promote your content in 2025, getting likes is part of that process. There are several proven strategies you can use to increase your likes and your footprint on the TikTok app.

Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

1. Overhaul Your Profile

As much as it seems like an unnecessary exercise, you must overhaul your profile. For many brands and creators, their profile is the best way to make a first impression on TikTok users.

Ideally, you want to use your profile to reflect your brand and content, as well as appeal to your target audience. Appealing to your audience means encouraging them to take action, whether it is clicking on a link that takes them to a shopping page or signing up for a newsletter.

Article continues below advertisement

The best way to optimize your profile is through the following: Choose a clear, high-quality image or logo for your profile picture.

Create an easy-to-remember username.

Write a fluff-free bio that highlights what your content is about. Your bio should include a proper call to action (CTA).

Include a link that directs users to a specific page or website. If your profile is well-optimized, you can convert viewers into followers and get more likes on your videos.

2. Make the Most of Trends, Sounds, and Challenges

TikTok thrives on the latest trends, which often include sounds and challenges. Think of the Katy Perry meme videos, for one. The video has taken over the Discover page and individual feeds, with the likes piling up.

Article continues below advertisement

If you participate in challenges and use trending sounds, you increase your video’s discoverability. Do this by: Staying updated with what’s currently trending. You can find the hottest trends and challenges on the Discover page.

Put your brand’s own spin on trends to ensure your videos stand out.

Don’t wait until the trend has cooled down. It is always best to engage with trends while they’re still emerging.

Source: Pexels

Article continues below advertisement

3. Find the Best Times to Post Content

If you want users to keep liking your content, you must give them something to look forward to. This means being consistent on the app and posting new content every day or at least every week.

Create a schedule you can easily stick to, whether daily or weekly.

Use TikTok Analytics to identify when your audience is most active on the app.

Draw up a content calendar so you can plan your content months in advance.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Write Good Captions and Use Relevant Hashtags

Videos without captions and hashtags lack context and are difficult to find. If a user watches a video they don’t understand, they’ll move on to the next one. If they can’t find your videos in the first place, you won’t get the likes you need.

Write good captions that encourage your viewers to interact with your videos. A foolproof way to do this is to add a CTA or question to your captions.

Include trending, niche, and branded hashtags in your videos, but limit them to three to five per video.

Article continues below advertisement

Using captions and hashtags strategically can drive more likes by attracting the right audience searching for your type of content.

5. Consider Paid Engagement Services

Years ago, paid engagement services were considered a big no-no. Today, reputable TikTok growth services are an integral part of any serious content creator or marketer’s TikTok strategy. You can get real TikTok likes from real TikTok users with their own accounts, all without having to work hard to find them. There are two prominent growth websites to choose from in 2025. There are two prominent growth websites to choose from in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Blastup

Blastup Blastup offers instant delivery of real TikTok likes, followers, and views. These services are designed to improve social proof and boost content visibility. The Blastup website is easy to use. You don’t even have to provide your TikTok password. The website also offers several important features for those who want to get more likes on their content: Instant likes delivery

Real engagement

Affordable prices

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Celebian

Celebian Celebian specializes in TikTok growth and also offers likes, followers, and views with a focus on quality and speed. Celebian’s services are specifically created to improve content performance and audience reach. High-quality engagement

Fast delivery

Customizable packages

Article continues below advertisement

Both platforms offer incredibly valuable growth services. You can choose the most suitable one depending on your specific TikTok growth requirements and budget.

6. Collaborate With Other TikTok Creators

Another way to expose your TikTok content to new audiences and get more likes is to partner with fellow TikTokers. Create duets and stitches for collaborative videos.

Participate in challenges with other content creators.

Share each other’s content with mutual audiences.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Engage With Your TikTok Audience

Getting more likes on TikTok will also depend on how well you engage with your followers. It is important to respond to comments and questions on your videos. Host live sessions so your followers can get to know you better.

You can also encourage your followers to create content featuring your brand or products. This type of engagement encourages more likes from other TikTok users.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Freepik

8. Create High-Quality Videos

High-quality videos seem like a given, but there are still far too many low-quality videos circulating on TikTok. Here are some tips: Always ensure your videos are well-lit.

Use TikTok’s editing tools or other apps to enhance the appeal of your videos.

Create a consistent video style to establish brand identity.

Article continues below advertisement

9. Analyze Performance and Realign Strategies

Don’t just assume that your content will always draw likes, views, and followers. Use analytics to monitor increases and decreases in views, likes, and followers.

Identify which of your videos perform the best and create more of the same.

Focus on adjusting your content strategy, so you create videos your audience wants to see.

10. Always Stay True to Your Brand

The worst thing to do on TikTok is to try to copy someone else’s content. Your audience will call you out on it, and you will lose credibility. Even if you rely solely on bought engagement, those followers will call you out, too.

Article continues below advertisement

The best thing you can do is be authentic. Share real experiences and perspectives on topics and products that matter to your followers.

Stay true to your own values and brand message without becoming over-promotional. You don’t want to include a salesy message in every single video.

Article continues below advertisement

You Can Get Thousands of Likes on TikTok in 2025

In 2025, it is not only well-known creators or celebrities who get thousands of likes. You can, too, if you follow the steps for organic growth mentioned above. You can also buy TikTok likes from reputable websites like Blastup and Celebian.