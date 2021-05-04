Check out Topanga's Best Hair Moments From 'Boy Meets World'

If you watched Season 1 of Boy Meets World, Topanga was a total flower child. She regularly had her hair done in big curls or even crimped, which happened to be Danielle's favorite style.

"I loved all of Topanga's hair from Season 1 when she was a flower child," the actress previously told InStyle. "I wouldn't want my hair crimped like that now, but looking back at it, those were some of my favorites."

She added, "I also loved wearing my hair in big, huge curls. We used these steam curler kits that had a base you put salt and water into, and they're still the best way to curl your hair ever! I'm not sure what they're called — you probably have to get them on eBay now."