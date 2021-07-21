The Toxic Mother-in-Law TikTok Trend Allows TikTok Users to Air Some Dirty Laundry

A growing number of women are taking to TikTok to open up about their conflicted relationship with their mothers-in-law. The Toxic Mother-In-Law TikTok trend offers a safe space for social media users to vent their frustration and share details about the at-times shocking situations they found themselves in after marrying their partners. Here's what you should know about the Toxic Mother-in-Law TikTok trend.

As a Twitter thread by Digital Culture Insider warns, however, the Toxic Mother-In-Law TikTok trend risks perpetuating stereotypes about mental illnesses like narcissistic personality disorder.

Most short clips filed under hashtags like #motherinlawproblems or #toxicmil draw on real-life situations TikTokers had to face after meeting their significant other. Those responding to the trend tend to paint a damning picture of their mothers-in-law. Some claim their relatives resorted to racist or fat-phobic language in a bid to sow division.

Some of the TikTokers responding to the Toxic Mother-in-Law TikTok trend have very real problems.

As a TikTok user, @shewolfnm, shared in a series comprised of 17 short clips, her relationship with her mother-in-law became so unmanageable after her divorce that the older woman started filing lawsuits to obtain custody over @shewolfnm's daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

As she revealed in one of the first short clips, her mother-in-law used racist language in her presence and made false claims to get custody. Her attempt turned out to be futile, but she continued to file lawsuits. As @shewolfnm alleged, her mother-in-law turned to the court to obtain custody over her daughter more than 20 times. Another TikToker named @katethesquirrel revealed that her mother-in-law would make fat-phobic comments.

Article continues below advertisement

"I also discovered very quickly that I had to learn Russian because they would stand there and badmouth me to my face in Russian and then turn around and insist I couldn't understand them, so it was fine," the TikToker said. "Now, I'm plus size and one of her favorite things to go on about was how her son should have married a woman with a gymnast's body, like hers. 'Why couldn't you have married someone with a gymnast's body, like [mine]?' We are now divorced."

Other TikTokers used the Toxic Mother-In-Law TikTok Trend as an opportunity to poke fun at misogynistic stereotypes. Take Julianna Jennings (@itsjuliannajennings), who skyrocketed to fame with a range of hilarious impersonations and comedy sketches. For her take on the Toxic Mother-In-Law TikTok trend, she compiled a range of passive-aggressive lines that could drive anyone up the wall — but especially a daughter-in-law.

Article continues below advertisement