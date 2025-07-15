Tracking Tips: How to Keep an Eye on Every International Order With domestic orders, packages generally travel with one courier and update consistently. International shipments, on the other hand, often cross multiple borders and are handled by several different carriers. By Distractify Staff Published July 15 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Fotos via Unsplash

Why international orders can feel riskier

Online shopping has opened the doors to styles and products from all over the world. It’s easy to pick up minimalist ceramics from Japan, the latest K-beauty skincare from Seoul, or trendy clothing from China’s mega-retailers. But once you click “Buy Now,” the excitement often turns into anxious waiting.

With domestic orders, packages generally travel with one courier and update consistently. International shipments, on the other hand, often cross multiple borders and are handled by several different carriers. That’s why many shoppers feel uneasy, especially when tracking appears to stall for days or even weeks. Fortunately, universal tracking tools are stepping in to solve this. They simplify everything from Shein tracking to monitoring handmade items from Etsy or gadgets ordered through overseas marketplaces, giving you one clear view no matter where your order comes from.

Understanding the global delivery chain

Your parcel might start with China Post, Korea Post, or another local postal service.

Export hub: It's consolidated with thousands of other small packages, sometimes sitting for a few days until enough volume builds up.

Air transit: After export clearance, it boards a cargo flight to your region.

Import customs: On arrival, it gets processed by local customs, which may scan or hold it.

Final mile delivery: Once cleared, it's handed off to your country's postal system or a local courier for the last stretch. When you order internationally, your package usually doesn't travel with a single company. Here's what typically happens:

Because each stage involves a different operator, tracking can get patchy. For instance, shoppers looking for shein tracking updates often see long pauses when their order shifts from Shein’s warehouse in China to international transit. It doesn’t mean anything is wrong — it’s just moving through systems that don’t always update in real-time.

How to actually track your order (without losing your mind)

It’s tempting to keep refreshing multiple tracking sites. You start with China Post or another origin courier, then try your own country’s postal site (like USPS, Canada Post, or Royal Mail) hoping for new info. This can be confusing — and often wastes time if the next carrier hasn’t even received the parcel yet.

Save your tracking number immediately. It’s typically emailed to you, often with letters and numbers plus a country code (like CN for China).

It’s typically emailed to you, often with letters and numbers plus a country code (like CN for China). Be patient in the early days. It can take 3-7 days just for your order to leave the origin warehouse and register an initial scan.

It can take 3-7 days just for your order to leave the origin warehouse and register an initial scan. Use a multi-carrier tracking tool. Instead of bouncing between several courier websites, platforms like Ordertracker allow you to paste your tracking number once and see updates across multiple systems in one timeline. It combines data from the origin courier, customs checkpoints, and local delivery partners. Here’s a smarter approach:

Decoding common tracking statuses

One reason shoppers panic is the strange language used in tracking updates. Here’s a quick cheat sheet: “Shipment information received” or “Label created” : The seller has generated a label, but it may still be waiting for pickup.

: The seller has generated a label, but it may still be waiting for pickup. “In transit” : A broad term meaning it’s moving through the network. Can include flights or road hubs.

: A broad term meaning it’s moving through the network. Can include flights or road hubs. “Arrived at sorting facility” : It’s been scanned at a distribution center, often in the destination country.

: It’s been scanned at a distribution center, often in the destination country. “Held by customs” or “Pending clearance” : Being reviewed for import duties or documentation.

: Being reviewed for import duties or documentation. “Out for delivery”: On the truck, likely arriving that day.

Knowing these helps you avoid unnecessary panic. A package that says “In transit” for 5 days might simply be flying or waiting for the next scheduled truck.

Staying calm with the right tools

Tracking your parcel should reassure you, not add stress. That’s why consolidating all updates into one view is a game changer. Instead of toggling between Shein’s portal, China Post, and your local post office site, you can see everything on a single page.

A tool like Ordertracker not only pulls the latest scans from each courier involved but also often provides estimated delivery dates, so you’re not left guessing. Plus, you can sign up for notifications that tell you exactly when your package clears customs or hits the road for final delivery.

For frequent international shoppers, whether you’re hunting unique Etsy finds or monitoring your next round of shein tracking, this kind of streamlined visibility isn’t just convenient, it’s essential.

Bottom line