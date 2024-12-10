Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Don’t Ask Dumb Questions" — TikToker Shows Why Your Customer Service Call Might Drop "I wanna watch the vid when you get fired." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 10 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chckpeass

Why does it always seem like your most important customer service calls drop at the worst possible moments? Trying to change a flight last minute? Cancel stolen credit cards? One TikToker, @chckpeass, who describes herself as a "sexy little know-it-all," might have an answer. Her viral video, which has accrued 6 million views, suggests that the caller might be the problem — not connectivity issues.

She demonstrates how this might be the case in her video with a demonstration. In it, she takes a call while working as a hostess at a restaurant. She uses the interaction as an opportunity to troll the caller: “How far are we from LAX?” Um… give me just a moment to Google that for you,” she said, followed up by a quick "I’m gonna place you on a brief hold for one moment."

Next, she sets the phone down, smirking directly at the camera, and she waits. It doesn't take long for the customer to hang up and call back. When she answers, she immediately apologizes: “I’m sorry about that. I didn’t realize the call disconnected. Our internet’s been out all day."

Source: TikTok | @chckpeass

Following this, she has the customer look up the amount of time it takes to get there from their own device. “Would you mind trying it on your phone for me?" The customer complies, and she ends the call saying: “OK, perfect. Glad that worked. Anything else I can help you with? Great. My pleasure. Have a wonderful day!"

With a triumphant chuckle, she ends the video pointing to the camera, declaring, “Every time, baby!” It appeared that there were numerous other TikTokers who agreed with her stance on "dumb questions" from inquisitive customers.

One wrote, "Don’t you have to GOOGLE the business to get the number to call?? Why can’t they just hit Google Maps?? lol." Another had the same issue, “No girl, my biggest pet peeve is getting asked googlable questions at my work."

Source: TikTok | @chckpeass

Another person penned a remark that seems to indicate the issue could be a generational phenomena. "Me, a millennial, who will Google 5,000 things in order to avoid calling a human." You might think that simply entering the restaurant into a navigation application with your desired point of origin might be easier than calling, even if you were born in a time without the benefit of having access to tons of information 24/7.

But this doesn't seem to be the case. One could view @chckpeass’s TikTok as extending beyond just a troll job — it also speaks to the generational divide in how humans communicate and problem-solve. Gen Xers and Baby Boomers are still more likely to pick up the phone and call, even for something as mundane as asking for directions.

Conversely, Millennials, generally avoid phone calls, preferring texts or emails for everything short of a full-on emergency. Gen Z takes it a step further, largely living on apps — DM'ing businesses on Instagram or messaging through TikTok is the norm. Why copy and paste a funny meme into a text when you can share it directly in-app with a quick on-screen prompt?

Source: TikTok | @chckpeass

A Pew Research study showed a sharp decline in phone calls among younger generations, with 73 percent of Gen Z preferring digital communication over voice. However, there could be some drawbacks to eschewing direct communication with other human beings at all costs.

A recent report found that the absence of face-to-face interaction has real consequences. Researchers linked reduced human contact to increased loneliness, social anxiety, and even depression. So, while it might seem easier to fire off a quick DM or hit Google Maps, there’s something to be said for human interaction.

Sure, making fun of someone's apparent inability to help themselves before seeking assistance from another person. Googling simple questions before making a call to someone is probably a solid credo to live by. But maybe there is a benefit to trying to connect with another person, even if it is for something mundane.

Humans weren’t wired to communicate through screens (and certainly not screens alone), and the psychological effects of social isolation are not only well-documented but are also well-understood by those who are themselves negatively affected.

So if you're calling up a place to ask a question because you want to talk to another human being and your call gets dropped, maybe console yourself with the fact that you're just trying to preserve your humanity.