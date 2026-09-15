Transforming Business With Code: How Naduvathezhath Nessariose Jose is Turning Learning into Leadership By Reese Watson Updated Sept. 15 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: INDIA BOOK OF RECORDS

Companies that want to thrive in today’s digital world rely on data, intelligent systems, and seamless integration. Enterprise Resource Planning, or ERP, plays a crucial role in unifying business operations, streamlining workflows, and boosting efficiency across departments. Behind these systems are specialists who translate complex business needs into effective digital solutions. Among them stands Dr. N N Jose, a veteran technologist with more than two decades of industry experience in SAP and artificial intelligence.

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A Path Built on Curiosity and Purpose

Dr. Jose’s journey into the IT industry did not begin with technology. “I originally planned to work in management,” he explains. He studied chemistry for his bachelor’s degree and later earned an MBA. During the early 2000s, he witnessed the rapid growth of the IT sector in India. He felt inspired to transition into the field. “The industry was evolving, and I wanted to grow with it,” he says. That decision became the turning point in his career.

Motivated by a sense of persistence and curiosity, he committed to continuous learning. “Continuous learning, passion, and hard work will allow you to stay updated in this field,” he says. His academic record proves that commitment. Dr. Jose officially holds India’s national record for the most postgraduate degrees in computer science, eleven, and also has two bachelor’s degrees and a Ph.D. in management. His notable achievements include securing Rank 3 in his Master’s in Criminology and completing his M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Information Technology.

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“I never stopped studying,” he recalls. “I hold more than 50 IT certifications because each one helped me understand a different part of the system.” He is also certified in PMP, CPMAI for AI, TRUSTED AI Safety Expert, and SAP, underscoring the depth of his professional training. Beyond academics, his contributions extend to publishing papers in SCOPUS-indexed journals and IEEE conferences in the areas of AI in business applications and healthcare. He also serves as a peer reviewer of journals and articles, and has played a critical role in major business software implementations across the globe.

Solving Business Challenges With Smart ERP Solutions

Over more than 20 years, Dr. Jose has designed innovative ERP solutions for companies around the world. “I focus on transforming business problems into IT language,” he explains. “SAP gives us a standard framework, and AI helps expand it.”

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Source: INDIA BOOK OF RECORDS

Today, he serves as a subject matter expert in SAP and AI for one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. “Every time I start a project, I look at how this system can help unify operations. The goal is to make processes faster, more accurate, and more collaborative,” he says. He has held roles as an architect, project manager, and consultant. “Every project brings new learning opportunities,” he says. “The challenge is learning fast and applying that knowledge in real time.”

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Leadership Through Knowledge and Adaptability

Dr. Jose believes that adaptability is one of the most essential technology skills. “You need a positive attitude when challenges arise,” he explains. “Knowledge sharing, networking, and continuous learning helped me grow.” He views collaboration as essential in every project. “You can have knowledge,” he says, “but you must know how to apply it with people and processes.” His guidance for young professionals is practical and straightforward: stay curious, learn from others, and update your skills every day.

Shaping Tomorrow Through Innovation and Knowledge