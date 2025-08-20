Trump "I Did That" Sticker Pops Up on $45 Pack of Meat — Enough to Feed Two People "That reminds me. Was going to buy these stickers on Etsy and post them at all my grocery stores." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 20 2025, 7:02 p.m. ET Source: Reddit/@whiskeygolfer

Former President Joe Biden got his fair share of scrutiny for what he did, and didn’t do, and now it’s Donald Trump’s turn. Remember back in 2022, when gas prices hit record highs? People started slapping “I did that” Biden stickers on pumps to signal their frustration over the soaring costs.

Now, people have turned the heat on Trump as his “efforts” seem to be driving up meat prices, especially beef, and more specifically, steak. And folks aren’t holding back their feelings on it. In fact, someone even placed the infamous “I did that” sticker featuring Trump on a pack of steak priced over $40, probably enough to feed just two or three people. Here’s the full scoop and how people are reacting.

A Trump "I Did That!" sticker appeared on a $40 package of grocery store meat.

By now, you’ve probably realized steak prices are insane, so much so that I completely skip over the steak section at my local grocery store, and steak happens to be my favorite dish (sigh). While I, and plenty of others, aren’t happy about this and have had to cut steak from our dinner options, some folks aren’t holding back how it really makes them feel.

Case in point is the “I did that!” Trump sticker that was added to a package of boneless New York Strip Steak at a Publix in Orlando, Fla. Someone else presumably snapped a photo of the clever move and shared it on Reddit.

It was rather fitting, considering the pack was priced at $45.54 for 2.07 pounds of steak, about $21.99 a pound. And that wasn’t the only pack with a beefed-up price. The one behind it, also captured in the photo, was $40.24 for 1.83 pounds.

Now, I don’t know about you, but as a family of five, I’d need at least two packs to have enough, which means just one dinner (that I have to cook, mind you) would set me back about $90. Um, that’s OK, I’ll pass!

Now, if you’re a Trump supporter, you’re probably not thrilled by the “I did that!” sticker gesture on the steak packaging. But hear me out on why it belongs. The fact is, we can’t put all the blame on Trump for rising beef prices.

After all, the herd providing beef continues to shrink, and a breakout of flesh-eating screwworms in Mexico has also affected cattle and meat distribution, per AP News. But we can’t ignore that Trump’s tariffs are playing a role as well.

In 2025, the U.S. is estimated to import over 4 billion pounds of beef, and although that figure is expected to drop to around 3 billion pounds by 2027, according to the USDA Economic Research Service, some of it will come in heavily taxed. Naturally, those taxes trickle down to consumers (because they always do, right?).

While many commenters on the thread agreed that tariffs were a factor in the high steak prices, which explains why Trump’s photo was attached to the package, some pointed out that beef is cheaper elsewhere and suggested that Publix is more for the wealthy.