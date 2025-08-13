AriZona Iced Tea Price Increase Potentially in the Works — Courtesy of Donald Trump's Tariffs The tea has had a $0.99 price tag for years. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 13 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you're a fan of AriZona Iced Tea, you may be looking at a price increase soon, and it's all President Donald Trump's fault. According to NBC News affiliate 9News in New York, the company is looking at increasing the price because of the aluminum tariffs set by the Trump administration.

AriZona Iced Tea is famous for its tall cans of tea priced at $0.99, which has been the price of the tea since 1997. However, due to the Trump tariffs, the price could nearly double.

If there's an AriZona Iced Tea price increase, it's because of Donald Trump.

The founder of ArizZona Iced Tea, Don Vultaggio, is reluctantly considering increasing the price of his product because of the aluminum tariffs set by Trump. The tall cans of tea for $0.99 have been a staple — and excellent marketing strategy — for the company since 1997. "I hate even the thought of it," Don told The New York Times. "It would be a hell of a shame after 30-plus years."

Don had said less than one year ago that the prices would remain the same for "the foreseeable future," but it would seem that the Trump tariffs may have forced his hand. Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on aluminum imports from Canada, and the company uses at least 100 million pounds of the metal to make the $0.99 cans every year. Twenty percent of the metal used by the company is imported from Canada. According to Newsweek, Trump had just imposed a 25 percent tariff on aluminum in February.

Trump's 50% tariff on aluminum imports has AriZona considering raising its iconic 99-cent price



AriZona Iced Tea:

• Uses 100M lbs of aluminum annually

pic.twitter.com/g45pimksxE — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 12, 2025

"I have determined that increasing the previously imposed tariffs will provide greater support to these industries," said the president. "And reduce or eliminate the national security threat posed by imports of steel and aluminum articles and their derivative articles."

Where is AriZona iced tea from?

Despite its name, AriZona Iced Tea is not from the state of Arizona. The New York Post reports that the company was founded in New York City back in 1990. The headquarters of the company is in Woodbury, New York. AriZona Iced Tea is worth $4 billion. The company is family-owned and privately run by Don and his two sons, Wesley and Spencer. Don's wife, Ilene, is an artist, and she designed the iced tea's label, an original cherry blossom.

Don says the company's success is largely due to making a good product for a fair price. “We make them taste good and price them fair,” he said. "Take care of customers, and they take care of you.” The AriZona Iced Tea founder grew up as the son of a manager of an A&P supermarket in Flatbush. Don worked every job in the grocery business, from distribution to beer delivery.

pic.twitter.com/Kewj1pzaMl — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 11, 2025

After Trump raised the tariffs in February, more than 20 companies wrote to the president to advise him of the "unintended consequences" of raising the tariffs.