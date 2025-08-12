Folks Are Asking What Is Wrong With Kash Patel's Eyes After His Press Briefing Goes Viral The FBI director was trolled for his "wide-eyed" look during the briefing. By Niko Mann Updated Aug. 12 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are asking what is wrong with Kash Patel's eyes after a video of his nervous-looking expression during a recent press briefing at The White House went viral. According to the Hindustan Times, Kash looked "wide-eyed and anxious" during the briefing, and he was expeditiously trolled on social media.

The press briefing was held on Aug. 11, 2025, to justify President Donald Trump's controversial and unprecedented decision to take over the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C., per Fox News. After a video was shared online, folks on Reddit and X trolled the FBI director, and the comments were hilarious.

What is wrong with Kash Patel's eyes?

During the press briefing at the White House, Kash endorsed Trump's decision to take over the city's police department. "Proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who keep our nation’s capital safe," he said. "When you let good cops be cops, give them the tools they need, and back them every step of the way, they deliver - every time." He may have endorsed the president's decision, but social media did not endorse the FBI director's expression, and dragged him online.

One X user wrote, "Who better to head the FBI than a guy who is obviously 100 percent alert and watching for any crimes in his vicinity at all times?" Another X user asked, "What the hell happened to brother Kash?" One Reddit user echoed the sentiment and wrote, "What’s he thinking about?" Another X user joked that the FBI director was on cocaine, while one over on Reddit also chimed in about possible cocaine use. "Can people tell that I just did a huge line of blow before I walked out here?"

Reddit users believe Kash Patel was on cocaine.

The cocaine theory took over opinions on Reddit about Kash's expression, and another user wrote, "He's also trying to focus on the tip of his nose to see if he wiped the coke off," prompting another to reply, "while the other eye keeps watch."

"He surely realized that if the Trump admin is ever held accountable, the token Brown guy will definitely go down hard," noted another user, prompting another to agree. "He's so coked out, he couldn't be bothered to blink."

"Drugs....this is the answer," added another. "Rip away everything from the Americans that built and continue to build this country, so you can snort drugs, hoard money, and look like a god d--n psychopath." "When microdosing goes wrong," joked another Reddit user. "No, that’s the face of a man who took too much, and it’s kicking in at a bad time, and he’s internally swearing he’ll never take another bump again if he makes it through this," replied one. "Oh, he's high as a kite," agreed another.

"Someone’s been in the evidence room," joked another X user. Others thought Kash may have seen something in the notorious Epstein files that upset him. "He read some files that f--ked him up." "That's the look of a man who has seen unimaginable things," added on X user.