Kash Patel Is a Controversial Figure — Are His Finances as Questionable as the Allegations? Kash Patel could be the next director of the FBI, despite regularly criticizing the agency.

Since President Donald Trump announced that he wanted Kash Patel to be the next director of the FBI, the response has largely been negative. Despite the fact that he previously worked at the U.S. Department of Justice as a federal prosecutor, Kash has been plagued by controversy. According to the Advocate, in 2022, Kash shared an AI-generated video in which he is wielding a chainsaw against Pete Buttigieg, Rachel Levine, former President Joe Biden, and others.

In his 2022 book, Government Gangsters, Kash included a list of 60 individuals he considers to be enemies of the state. Kash has made no attempts to hide the fact that he intends to enact retribution against them. This is just the tip of the iceberg for the man who could be in control of the largest law enforcement agency in the United States. Inevitably, one's finances come into play during the confirmation procedures. Let's take a look at his net worth.



Here's what we know about Kash Patel's net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kash has a net worth of about $800,000. His career began in 2006 after he became a member of the Florida Bar. Kash was a public defender for the next eight years until he joined the United States Department of Justice National Security Division in 2014. While there, he also served as a legal liaison to the Joint Special Operations Command.

After leaving the DOJ in 2017, Kash became the senior committee aide to House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes. This was around the time he began speaking out about the investigations into Donald Trump and the Russian interference in the 2016 election. This led to Kash writing the Nunes memo which alleged that the FBI did properly obtain a warrant

President Trump took notice of this and consequently hired him in February 2019 as a staffer for his National Security Council. A few months later, Kash became Senior Director of the Counterterrorism Directorate, a position created solely for him. In February 2020 he was hired as principal deputy of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.