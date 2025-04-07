“His Kids Are Gonna Be Mad” — Turkish Plastic Surgery Account’s Transformations Stuns Internet "From Karema Karamela to Kim Kardashian." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 7 2025, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @esteistanbul_

There's been an alarming uptick in the number of young people getting plastic surgery. You've probably seen throngs of young kids walking around with the "TikTok face." Hordes of denizens who've seen their favorite influencers all undergoing the same procedures consequently give them near-identical countenances you see online.

Lip fillers, botox, dental implants, jaw shavings, all forming similar cheek bone structures giving society ctrl+c and ctrl+v variants ambling about. There are those who chalk this up to "selfie culture" inspiring them to undergo medical procedures just so they can look good in pictures.

However, in real life, oftentimes, the results of these surgeries can fall flat, ultimately leaving folks with awkward gesticulations that are perceptible to the human eye when they're in action. These criticisms aside, there are many individuals who've benefited from strictly cosmetic procedures. Or to rectify genetic features they'd rather not have. There are many folks who believe the work performed by this Turkish-based cosmetic surgeon is a strong example of this.

Este Istanbul is a facial plastic surgery, dental treatment, and cosmetic center based out of the major Eurasian country. Its page has amassed over 670,000 followers, which is presumably a result of the before-and-after photographs posted by the facility.

In the above-referenced post, Este posted the results of a Mr. Jonathan, who appears to be sporting a longer, thicker hairline, a completely reshaped nose, fuller lips, and reformed chin/jaw structure.

In a caption for the post, the center touts that it adheres to the "golden ratio" principle when it comes to facial reconstructive surgery. Furthermore, the text appended to his before and after transformation that was posted to the popular social media application, also includes the work he underwent.

"After one year, Mr. Jonathan’s journey to facial perfection is complete. Combining rhinoplasty, V-shaped jawline contouring, bisektomia, cheek lift, and brow remodeling, his new look is crafted with the golden ratio in mind — ensuring balance, harmony, and a naturally captivating appearance."

In another post, Este showcased the work that it performed on another client, Lilian. The before and after photographs show how she looks now versus what her appearance was like two years ago, when she first underwent these procedures.

According to the cosmetic surgery team, Lilian feels much more "confident" as a result of her surgery. Consequently, this has made her more "happy." "After undergoing facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty procedures, Lilian has shared with us how much more confident and happy she feels, both physically and emotionally."

Furthermore, the outlet writes that it strives to attain a "natural" aesthetic with its work. "Through this journey, we focused on achieving natural results, helping her feel refreshed, youthful, and radiant."

One user on the app expressed that the above-featured man, Mr. Khan's, countenance was altered so dramatically that it was his son in the after photo and not him.

The cosmetic surgery facility broke down all of the work that was performed on the individual. And it sounds extensive. Unlike Lilian, this makeover took around 12 months. "One year ago, Mr. Khan underwent a comprehensive transformation, including thick skin rhinoplasty, [and] V-shape jawline contouring."

Moreover, the facility penned that Mr. Khan underwent "[a] mid-face lift, lower eyelid blepharoplasty, forehead fat injection, stem cell treatment, and CO2 laser resurfacing. Today, we celebrate his incredible results and the confidence he has gained along the way!"

Another man, David, also underwent several cosmetic procedures in order to reshape his face. Este gave him a V-Shape jawline with prosthesis, along with a buccal fat removal. Additionally, they gave him a cheek lift and lower eyelid rejuvenation.

Like others shown in the list, David had "natural thick-skin rhinoplasty" performed on his face, ultimately transmogrifying his appearance. The center wrote: "His journey highlights the power of expert planning, precision, and patience in achieving harmonious, long-lasting results. A natural and refined look takes time to settle, and after two years, David’s transformation is at its peak!"

