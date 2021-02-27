"Turtleneck and Blazer" TikTok Video Shows How to Look “on Point Like a Laser”By Dan Clarendon
Feb. 27 2021, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
Need a timeless, no-nonsense way to look “sexy with a little sophistication”? Just throw on a turtleneck and blazer, your pal Austin says.
TikTok star Austin Archer — who goes by the handle @yourpal_austin on social media — went viral with his “Turtleneck and Blazer” TikTok video.
And he even rocked a T&B when he discussed his newfound Internet fame on ABC4’s Good Things Utah in January 2021. “I look like I’m about to call a football game in the ‘70s,” the TikTok star quipped.
Host Nicea DeGering wore the same combo for the interview. “I have so many T&Bs in my closet, I can’t even tell you,” she said. “This was a uniform of mine in the ‘90s.”
Austin and his girlfriend teamed up for the "Turtleneck and Blazer" video on TikTok.
In the TikTok video, which has a million views on the social media platform, Austin and his girlfriend show off their T&B styles as Austin sings lyrics like, “You wanna dress in a way / That makes you feel sexy / With a little sophistica… tion. / I’ve got something for you / Whether you’re a college professor / Or a businesswoman in the ‘80s, men and ladies.”
And Austin explained the origin story of the viral vid on Good Things Utah, saying that he’s been making videos for friends and family since 2015, but he started making daily TikTok content after getting furloughed from his job amid the pandemic.
“My girlfriend and I, who’s in the video there, we were leaving the house to go have dinner with some friends for New Year’s Eve,” he recalled. “I got dressed first, and I was rocking T&B, and then she came out wearing her turtleneck and blazer, and I was like, ‘Before we leave, we need to shoot some B-roll, because I’m going to do something with this.’ … On the drive to the apartment, I was like, ‘OK, so there’s gotta be a song or something.’”
TikTok latched on to Austin’s “Turtleneck and Blazer” video, and the Detroit Lions even made their own version of the music video, with the team’s athletes rocking the look on the tarmac as they boarded a plane.
Other TikTok users have used Austin's original sound to create their own "Turtleneck and Blazer" video, too — like Kevin Chamberlin, who has attracted 128,000 likes so far with his rendition.
Austin has an even more popular video, FYI.
But Austin — who recently released the album Beautiful Things on Bandcamp — has other viral videos, as well. One clip with 2 million views, for example, is a response to a user who claimed there’s no difference between the terms “colored woman” and “woman of color.”
In that video, Austin sings: “Specificity with your language / Is a thing that really matters, and trust / That I’m being specific when I say / That you’re a dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb dumb, dumb, racist, ignorant prick / With a dumb white supremacist haircut / And that’s on facts / Now shhhhhhh / Shut up, forever.”
Austin Archer is repping the “older folks” on TikTok.
On Good Things Utah, Austin reflected on being a TikTok star who’s probably well above the median user age. “Gen Z runs TikTok, no doubt, but, like, there is so much room for us older folks on TikTok. We’re doing our thing out there, we’re doing dances. … We’re out there making our content, and it’s really for everyone.”