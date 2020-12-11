If You've Seen That "I Am Snacking" TikTok, Here's What It's All About

India Gants uploaded a video to YouTube talking about her experience making the trend and how wild it's been for her since it went viral. She said it was going decent on TikTok, but when Barstool Sports decided to share the video on Instagram, "it went crazy."

For her it "didn't make any sense" that the sports account would post her video, given they typically only share things about sports. "But after they shared it on Instagram, it basically became the most hated video on Instagram," she explained.

She said that she still doesn't get why it became "so hated online." She explained that she's been on America's Next Top Model before and is used to an amount of hate, but this was next level. Still to this day, over nine months after she first posted the TikTok, the hate comments are still rolling in.

And she's trying to let it all roll off her back.