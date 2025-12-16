Twitch Streamer Paige Summers Believes Netflix–Warner Bros Deal Could Ignite the Next Superhero Era “I’m 100% claiming my spot." By Distractify Staff Updated Dec. 16 2025, 5:58 p.m. ET Source: Paige Summers

As Hollywood grapples with one of its biggest power shuffles in years, Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros., and with it, DC Studios, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. While executives, analysts, and lifelong fans speculate on the future of Batman, Wonder Woman, and the entire DC Universe, one corner of the fandom is thriving off the uncertainty: cosplay creators.

And few are more excited than rising cosplay influencer Paige Summers, best known for her high-energy convention appearances and her standout Supergirl interpretations.

With studios juggling streaming deals and tightening catalog strategies, Summers sees a major opportunity for creators like herself to shine, even if she doesn’t entirely agree with the narrative of “chaos.”

“Not sure how the battle causes chaos,” she said. “But when there is less mainstream choice, or price hikes, or both! Viewers definitely turn to streamers for entertainment. Often because it’s free.”

A New DCU Could Reignite Characters That Deserve The Spotlight

With Netflix now holding the keys to a massive superhero library, speculation is running rampant about a potential reboot of the DC Universe — new shows, new films, and possibly a fresh creative direction similar to Marvel’s early expansion.

Summers believes the timing could spark renewed fan interest. “I think the DCU could get a bunch of new shows and reignite interest in forgotten characters,” she said. “Like Marvel did with Iron Man.” For cosplayers, that kind of revival can reshape the landscape overnight, breathing life into characters who suddenly feel brand-new again.

Supergirl At The Center? Paige Summers Says: ‘I’m 100% Claiming My Spot’

With fans wondering whether Netflix will elevate Supergirl into a central role within a potential new DCU slate, Summers already knows exactly where she stands. “I’m 100% claiming my spot,” she said. “Tons of people line up at cons for Supergirl pics. Even when I’m just a spectator!”

Her connection to the character has long made her a convention favorite, and a Supergirl resurgence could put her squarely in the spotlight.

Preparing For A Superhero Renaissance

If superhero stories surge again, Summers plans to adapt quickly and strategically. “I’d probably keep my eye on the industry sites for rumors and put together new cosplays for revived characters if I don’t have one already,” she explained.

It’s a straightforward approach — one that shows how closely cosplay creators track industry movements to stay ahead of trends.

A Cosplayer Positioned For The Next Big Era