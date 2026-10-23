Two Tech Titans Launch Warhound to Revolutionize Military Working Dogs By Reese Watson Published Oct. 22 2026, 8:05 p.m. ET Source: Christopher Klee (Colossal Biosciences)

The best-dressed man in the room never buys off the rack; a suit that almost fits is a suit that doesn’t. Now two of tech’s most unapologetic builders want to apply that logic to the U.S. military and law enforcement’s most loyal partners. Palmer Luckey, founder of defense powerhouse Anduril, and Ben Lamm, the Colossal Biosciences CEO famous for chasing the woolly mammoth, have unveiled Warhound—an idea they developed together and in which Luckey holds no equity. The Texas-based defense startup emerged from stealth with a $200 million seed round and one very specific mission: build America a better, healthier working dog—and build it at home.

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The off-the-rack problem is real, and it’s expensive. Since the Army stood up its K-9 Corps in 1942, dogs have sniffed out bombs, run down threats, and walked point for American troops. Today, more than 5,000 working-dog teams serve across the Department of War. Yet more than 90% of those dogs are imported from Europe, and after a roughly three-year acquisition-and-training pipeline, fewer than half make the cut. Translation: to field 100 dogs tomorrow, the U.S. has to buy and train about 200 today.

Warhound’s answer is vertically integrated and unmistakably 2026: Colossal’s genetics and biobanking to preserve the country’s top-performing lines, cloning for controlled delivery, elite training, and Anduril’s cybernetic “Augments,” from eye and ear protection to battlefield-awareness tech. “Man’s best friend deserves man’s best tech,” Luckey said.

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Warhound isn't a science project; it’s an animal-welfare play in a defense contractor’s jacket. Every dog that washes out spent years in an intensive pipeline for nothing. Cut the dog to fit the job from the start, and fewer animals go through the process. “Every day, we ask dogs to put their lives on the line to protect ours. They detect explosives, protect our troops, and run toward dangers that most people are trained to run away from. Yet we're still relying on outdated approaches to breeding and training these extraordinary animals, with too many never making it through the process.

We have an opportunity to fundamentally change that. Colossal has spent years pioneering breakthroughs in genetics, cloning, and animal biology, and now we're applying that science to give these dogs the best possible chance at a long, healthy life and a successful mission. If we're going to ask man's best friend to protect America, we owe it to them to use every tool at our disposal to protect them, too,” said Lamm. The health tech and therapeutics developed along the way are slated to reach all dogs, meaning the golden retriever on your couch may one day benefit from science built for the battlefield.

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The guardrails are serious. CEO David Spirk is a Marine Corps intelligence veteran who served as the Department of War's first Chief Data Officer before a stint at Palantir. American Humane will certify the training programs and help reunite retired dogs with their former handlers, and University of Wisconsin–Madison bioethicist Alta Charo is on board to keep ambition and oversight in the same room.

The backers- In-Q-Tel, Sequoia Capital, ARK Invest, Franklin Templeton, 8VC, and Lux Capital- are not known for funding novelty acts. “Success means helping these dogs thrive throughout their lives,” said American Humane CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert, “from training and active service to the loving, dignified retirement every canine hero deserves.”