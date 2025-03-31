“What Our $90K a Year Goes To” — University of Miami Students Shocked by Dorm Collapse "But your quarterback got millions!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 31 2025, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @avakatla | @TikTok | @lilyy.kirkk

University of Miami Students were left shaken after a portion of a dorm building collapsed. The Miami Herald reported that the portion of the dorm that broke apart and fell to the ground was a patio, and no students were injured in the accident. However, several students, like the two TikTok users referenced below, were shocked by the incident.

The first TikTok video shows the aftermath of the carnage at the school. A text overlay in the video indicates just how upset the students were with the wreckage. Judging by what they wrote, it doesn't seem like they believe they're getting the most bang for their buck.

"POV: what our 90k a year goes to." It isn't just the destruction that they documented in the video, which is visibly shown in the social media post. Wooden beams and what looks like sheet rock are splayed all over the dorm building's exterior.

The collapsed portion of the student living quarters fell on exterior furniture at the school, and students are walking around the carnage, many of whom are taking videos of damage themselves. Additionally, Ava writes that they've witnessed "dryer fires" at the campus as well. "Even our dorms are collapsing!"

In a video posted by another University of Miami student, Lily Kirk, she records another angle of the collapsed structure. According to her own on-screen caption, she's actually a resident of this particular domicile on the school's campus.

"How's your Sunday going? Well, my dorm is falling apart," she writes. Like Ava, she set her video to the tune of a song, but opted for Paterson, N.J. rapper Fetty Wap's now viral "Again," which has seen a resurgence thanks to a series of JBL-related memes.

While the $90,000 a year price tag cited by Ava may seem like an egregious sum for an undergraduate education, according to College Simply, this is accurate for out-of-state students who are attending the school and living on-site at the school.

The website writes that tuition alone will run attendees around $51,804 annually. Furthermore, "room and board" is cited as costing $21,580 a year. Then, there are "other fees" which the outlet says students will have to shell out $1,822 a year for. "Books and supplies" will cost $1,328 and then there's "other expenses and budget," which comes out to $5,606.

This leaves students with a grand total of $88,440, barring any grants or scholarships that students can grab. Numerous college graduates have cited that they are "drowning" in student debt. The country's collective student debt was aggregated at a whopping $1.75 trillion, Forbes wrote in 2024.

This can largely be attributed to the cap on student loans being removed in the United States. After the maximum amount for Federal Student Loan Aid was raised, there was a disproportionate increase in the amount of money accrued in the nation's collective student debt.

The intentions of lifting such regulations seemed well-intended: individuals who may academically qualify for education at more expensive, and presumably, more prestigious universities, but who didn't have the means of paying for it, could have greater access as a result of these loans.

However, it seems that debt collectors have benefited the most from these loans. Moreover, there are many who argue that perhaps allowing 18-year-olds the option to put themselves on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt when they can't even legally drink alcohol or purchase cigarettes is probably not a good idea, either.