Some people like surprise parties. Others really don’t, and we should all probably learn to respect that — especially after this man's story.

In 2019, a lab technician in Kentucky was fired from his job after his office threw him a surprise party for his birthday, which he very much did not want. Post-termination, he decided to take his former company to court.

A verdict has just been reached. Buckle up and keep scrolling as we break down the case of Kevin Berling vs. Gravity Diagnostics, LLC.