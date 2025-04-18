ICE Holds U.S. Citizen in Florida Jail Over "Unauthorized Alien" Charge It seems that even being born in the U.S. isn’t enough to keep you off ICE’s radar. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 18 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: X/@tomaskenn

As the Trump administration continues to crack down on immigration laws and enforcement, undocumented immigrants, and even those legally living in the U.S., are growing increasingly uneasy. But it turns out U.S. citizens might have something to worry about, too. Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez, a 20-year-old American citizen born in Georgia, was arrested and held in a Florida jail at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) discretion in April 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities charged him with illegally entering Florida as an "unauthorized alien" after he was detained during a routine traffic stop on April 16, 2025, by Florida Highway Patrol, according to Florida Phoenix. Lopez-Gomez wasn’t even driving; he was just a passenger on his way to work, and the two others in the car with him were also arrested and hit with the same charge, the outlet reported. Here’s a timeline of how a U.S. citizen ended up in ICE custody, and where he is now.

All about the U.S citizen detained in Florida at ICE'd discretion.

Source: X/@LlanosJackie Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez embracing his mother, Sebastiana Lopez-Gomez.

Things took a wild turn for Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez and his family after he and two others were pulled over on their way to work in Tallahassee, about 45 minutes from his home in Cairo, Ga., per CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

The car he was riding in as a passenger was stopped by a Florida State Trooper after the driver was clocked going 78 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to the Florida Phoenix. Lopez-Gomez handed over his Georgia state ID as requested, but the officer claimed he admitted to being in the country illegally.

Please share! A U.S. born citizen has been arrested in Florida and placed in an ICE hold!! They want to transfer him to immigration detention DESPITE acknowledgment he is a citizen. This is happening in Leon County and we were at his hearing earlier this morning. https://t.co/BaV3WLjYt8 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 17, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

That seems strange, considering Lopez-Gomez has both a U.S. birth certificate and a Social Security card, but it wouldn’t be the first time an officer muddled the details of a report.

As for the other passengers, they were arrested and charged, and the driver was reportedly cited for operating a vehicle without a license. Despite being a U.S. citizen, Lopez-Gomez was booked into the Leon County Jail. After learning about her son's dilemma, his mother, Sebastiana Gomez-Perez, rushed to the jail to figure out how to get her son out of custody. However, he ended up spending the next 48 hours behind bars while ICE was contacted.

Article continues below advertisement

The arrest and ICE hold against Juan Carlos is not just troubling because he is a U.S. citizen, he was charged under a recent anti-immigrant which we sued and temporarily blocked in court. Juan Carlos is free now but it’s clear that Florida continues to act in a lawless manner. https://t.co/UMND4UBg9t — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 18, 2025

Community advocate Silvia Alba later stepped in and presented Lopez-Gomez’s birth certificate to Leon County Judge LaShawn Riggans. Riggans confirmed the document looked "authentic," saying, "I’m looking at it, and feeling it, and holding it up to the light — the court can clearly see the watermark to show that this is indeed an authentic document."

Article continues below advertisement

Still, she couldn’t release him. ICE had jurisdiction and the legal authority to request that anyone arrested as an "unauthorized alien" be held until agents could verify the arrest and decide what came next.

Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez has been released. This is the moment he reunited with his mom. pic.twitter.com/4ODBw8cGDm — Jackie Llanos (@LlanosJackie) April 17, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

So, where is Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez now?

Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez was released from police custody on the evening of April 17, 2025, after ICE requested that the jail hold him for 48 hours. He had been arrested under SB 4C, according to spokesperson Thomas Kennedy, who stood by the family throughout the ordeal. The law prohibits "unauthorized alien entry into Florida without inspection." But again, Lopez-Gomez is a U.S. citizen, and he apparently has the documents to prove it.

He is free!! Thank you to everyone who shared, call and did anything to help secure his release. https://t.co/bvhKdwzub6 pic.twitter.com/zptIkjbVzF — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 17, 2025