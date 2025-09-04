F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas’s Impressive Net Worth Stems From His Hard Work on the Tarmac The racing champion joined Sergio Perez to lead Cadillac's F1 team in 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 4 2025, 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Finnish F1 racing driver Valtteri Bottas is one of the most prominent figures in the speedy industry. His career has continued to soar since he started racing at the tender age of six. Valtteri's staying power in his field has a lot to do with his skills in his sport, as well as his money moves.

The five-time World Constructors' Championships winner has landed several successful partnerships, that have made him quite wealthy. So, what is his net worth? Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

What is Valtteri Bottas's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Valtteri has plenty of money in the bank. His net worth stands at $20 million, which he earned from spending over 15 years sharpening his skills. He won the Formula Renault NEC from 2007 to 2008, followed by the the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2008, the British Formula 3 in 2009 and 2011, the Formula 3 Euro Series from 2009 to 2010, the GP3 Series in 2011, and Formula One testing in 2012.

After spending so much time competing in Formula One, Valtreri set his sights in Australia, competing in the 2013 Australian Grand Prix and won the 2017 Australian Grand Prix. He has since competed in multiple Grand Prix across the globe, including in Hungary, Britain, Germany, Italy, and Russia, to name a few. In 2017, several years into his career, Valtteri became the first F1 driver to drive for Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas F1 Driver and Entrepreneur Net worth: $20 million Valterri Botas is a Finnish racing driver who serves as a reserve driver in Formula One for Mercedes and is contracted to compete for Cadillac in 2026. Bottas competed in Formula One from 2013 to 2024, and twice finished runner-up in the World Drivers' Championship in 2019 and 2020 with Mercedes. Birthdate: Aug. 28, 1989 Birthplace: Nastola, Finland Birth name: Valtteri Viktor Bottas Relationships: Emilia Pikkarainen​​ (m. 2016; div. 2019); Tiffany Cromwell (dating since 2020)

According to ESPN, he spent four years driving for the company before moving to Sauber when he was replaced by George Russell in 2022 Valtteri spent a few years away. Once it became clear he wasn't returning to Sauber, he launched a social media campaign with the phrase "What's next?," which he also used to sell merchandise for a charitable cause.

"I'm happy to finally answer the question I've posed over the past month," Valterri shared. "Returning home to the Mercedes family as third driver for 2025 is what's next and I couldn't be more pleased. I want to thank , the team at Brackley, and everyone at the three-pointed star for welcoming me back with open arms."

Source: Mega

Valtteri Bottas inked a contract with Cadillac in 2025.

Valtteri's return to Mercedes came after he made another lucrative contract with Cadillac. According to F1 Oversteer, Cadillac tapped the racer and fellow champion Sergio Perez to lead their crew on the tarmac during their inaugural F1 season. The announcement was also shared on Valtteri's Instagram as he and Sergio posed together for the announcement.

"Signed and sealed," Cadillac wrote in the post's caption, adding, Say hello to our driver lineup for 2026."