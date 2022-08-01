Where Are Episodes of 'Van Go' Filmed? And Where Can You Watch the Show?
Reality TV lovers who love shows about home renovations are already excited about Van Go. The incredible show focuses on a man named Brett Lewis who knows how to turn vans into exquisite living spaces. Have you ever considered ditching your home, condo, or apartment to move into a van instead?
It would save tons of money since you wouldn’t have to pay rent anymore. You would only have to pay for gas and figure out safe places to park your van each night. This show exists for people with a money-saving mindset. Where exactly do episodes of Van Go get filmed? And where can you watch the show? Here’s what we know.
What is 'Van Go's' filming location?
Brett got started renovating vans after purchasing his first 1983 Vanagon. It obviously changed his life for the better since he is now a bona fide reality TV star. According to Tribeza, he grew up in Texas but has branched out to other cities in order to help with van renovations in different areas in the past. He said, “I drove around for two or three years building these out on the road in Chicago, Boulder, and Reno.”
As far as where episodes of the show are being hosted now, the actual filming happens in Austin. According to Decider, Brett’s business is Austin-based and dedicated to helping millennials with the downsizing process.
Where can you watch 'Van Go'?
Although HGTV is considered one of the most popular networks for viewers to watch shows about home remodels and renovations, it’s not actually the network where you’ll be able to watch episodes of Van Go. Van Go is part of Magnolia Network, which is owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines.
As of now, Magnolia Network is overseen by HBO –– and not connected to HGTV. Chip and Joanna made names for themselves on HGTV and decided to branch out by starting their own network and going in their own direction. Working with Brett by featuring his show Van Go is simply part of that.
Here’s what else viewers should know about Brett Lewis and 'Van Go.'
Along with his reality TV show, Brett also has an official website dedicated to his business. His company has been established for a few years now and goes by the name Chewy Design Co.
On the website, you’ll be able to fill out a form in order to receive a quote. How much will it cost you to have your van re-designed by Brett and his keen eye for detail? All you have to do is fill out your name, phone number, email address, and location.
After that, you’ll let him know what type of van you have including the year, make, and model. You’ll also have to let him know how much money you’re willing to spend starting at $40,000.
His official website also includes a project gallery filled with proof of some of the renovations he’s completed in the past. Anyone who is looking for a little inspiration in terms of living a future van lifestyle will easily find that on his website.