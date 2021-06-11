Grab Your Tissues! We Have the 'Van Helsing' Series Finale Date

The television series Van Helsing has been on the air since 2016, depicting a post-apocalyptic future in which vampires have come to overrun humanity. The series' protagonist is Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendent of Dracula vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing. Sadly, the show is in its fifth and final season, which has fans wondering: Is there a date for the series finale? Read on for everything we know about Van Helsing's swan song.

According to Futon Critic , the Van Helsing series finale will air on July 9, 2021, at 10 p.m. EST on Syfy. This listing could be subject to change, but for right now, that's the only known end to the show. The first four seasons of Van Helsing are available for streaming on Netflix, so perhaps when the series finale airs, the rest of the show will arrive on the platform as well.

Perhaps this mismatch is due to the coronavirus shutdown, as the first three episodes of Season 5 were filmed in Slovakia before production halted in March. When filming resumed in British Columbia, there were ten episodes left to complete. The dispute about episodes might confuse viewers about the series finale date, but rest assured, there is a date to mark on your calendar!

In December 2019, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Van Helsing had been renewed for a fifth and final season by Syfy. The amount of episodes in the final season is something of a mystery, as The Hollywood Reporter and Syfy announced that the final season would have thirteen episodes to match previous seasons, but only ten episodes were mentioned in other reports.

Syfy's 'Van Helsing' isn't the only adaptation about the vampire hunter over the years.

After Bram Stoker's gothic horror novel Dracula, there were many adaptations of the Dracula story that centered on vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing rather than on the titular vampire himself. While arguably a side character in the original novels, which are told in epistolary format by terrified narrator Jonathan Harker, filmmakers everywhere saw an opportunity to expand upon the original legend.

Peter Cushing's portrayal of the character in the 1958 version of Dracula and its sequel, The Brides of Dracula, set a very different tone from the novel and established a more youthful Van Helsing figure. Other notable portrayals of the character include Anthony Hopkins as an eccentric vampire hunter in Bram Stoker's Dracula and Hugh Jackman in the 2004 film, Van Helsing. Hugh also reprised his role in the animated spinoff Van Helsing: The London Assignment.

Most recently, there has been discussion of the Universal Pictures Dark Universe adopting a version of the Van Helsing story to accompany The Mummy (2017) and a planned remake of The Bride of Frankenstein. The film was announced in 2020, and is set to be directed by Julius Avery and produced by Aquaman director James Wan.

