Body Builder Varinder Ghuman Dies at 53, and His Fans Are Wondering What Caused His Death The vegetarian bodybuilder died on Oct. 9, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 9 2025, 3:59 p.m. ET

Fans of vegetarian professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman are in shock after learning that he died at the age of 53. The bodybuilder died on Oct. 9, 2025.

Varinder is from Punjab, India, and he was also an actor, per The Times of India. The fitness icon had roles in the 2023 action movie Tiger 3 by Salman Khan, as well as the 2019 film Marjaavaan. He also appeared in the 214 flick, Roar, as well as the 2012 sports drama, Kabaddi Once Again. His fans are saddened by his untimely passing and wonder what caused his death.

Source: Instagram / @veervarindersinghghuman

What was Varinder Ghuman's cause of death?

Varinder reportedly died of cardiac arrest, although it has not been officially confirmed. According to India Forums, the professional bodybuilder died in Amritsar while having a minor medical procedure at Fortis Hospital.

He was reportedly having a minor operation to repair a bicep injury, and the athlete was expected to return home on the same day of the procedure. The outlet said that Varinder went into cardiac arrest during surgery and passed away.

Varinder was dubbed the "Heroic Hulk" due to his size, and the athlete came in second place in the Mr. Asia competition. He was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, India, and after winning the Mr. India title back in 2009, he became famous. V arinder made history as the first vegetarian professional bodybuilder in the world.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was a fan of Varinder before his death.

The bodybuilder also made history as the first person from India to earn an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Professional League card. Former bodybuilder and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger took note of Varinder's accomplishments in the profession and said he was "an amazing talent." Arnold also chose Varinder to help promote health products in Asia as a brand ambassador after meeting the bodybuilder.

Varinder described meeting The Terminator star while in Spain for a competition. "It was during a visit to Spain for a competition for the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championship that I got to meet the star," he recalled. "I was a top ranker at the event, and Arnold was enthralled to see my body and that I was the tallest bodybuilder from India."

Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Singh, shared a post on X that expressed his shock about the bodybuilder's death. "Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened," he wrote. "With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow..."

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਬਾਡੀਬਿਲਡਰ ਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਵਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਘੁੰਮਣ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਦਿਲ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹੈ।



ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ, ਅਨੁਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਤੇ ਕਾਬਲੀਅਤ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ‘ਚ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ।



ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਚਰਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਣ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਦੁਖਦਾਇਕ ਭਾਣਾ… pic.twitter.com/ZVQHUNWVf6 — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) October 9, 2025