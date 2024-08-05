Home > Human Interest Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon Under Fire for Viral Video of Racist Patrons: "That Was Not Us" "I've never felt so [humiliated] and disrespected in my life," Ricky said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 5 2024, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@unclerickyd1

A now-viral video posted to TikTok on August 3 has exposed several event-goers at Virginia City, Nev.'s Firehouse Saloon for alleged racism. The video, which was posted by a Black creator who goes by the name of UncleRicky online, documents his encounter with a group of older white men and women who mocked him outside the establishment, reportedly making racist comments and using slurs against him.

Though the main couple in the video were identified in the comments as Firehouse Saloon's owners, Gary Miller and Janis Cusack, the establishment has since posted a statement on their Facebook page claiming that no one in the video is affiliated with Firehouse Saloon in any way. And now, they've closed their Facebook page entirely. Here's what we know.



Alleged Firehouse Saloon patrons were exposed for racist behavior.

In the video, Ricky calls out a man for allegedly making racist remarks toward him: "Where the tree at to hang people at? [sic]" Ricky asked. "You said there's a tree down there to hang people like me." To this, the man responds, "In your backyard." The man continues to mock Ricky on camera while the group of patrons around them continues to laugh at his distress.

Things escalate when Ricky, who claims he was working on the property, is escorted away by two unnamed women, one of whom claims to be the daughter of the main man in the video. One woman, who has since been reportedly identified as one of the saloon's owners, Janis Cusack, says, "Get off my property. ... I'm not saying nothing, I'm telling you to get off my property. [sic]" She wears a Firehouse Saloon tank top.

However, in a statement posted to their now-deactivated business page on Facebook, which was captured by a news outlet local to the situation, the establishment claims that the people in the video are not affiliated with Firehouse Saloon.

Here are MAGA racists Gary Miller, wife Janis Cusack-Miller & daughter Tiffany Miller at their business: Firehouse Saloon in Virginia City, NV. See their Yelp reviews. Share your thoughts on racism, bigotry & their “hangin tree for Ni**ers” 775-847-0270pic.twitter.com/QJxzw32y9O — BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) August 4, 2024