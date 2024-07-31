Home > Human Interest There Was a Human Trafficking Sting at San Diego Comic-Con That Resulted in 14 Arrests "These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 31 2024, 6:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Most would agree that San Diego Comic-Con is typically a place built around fandom and community, where any disagreements are usually over some sort of Marvel Cinematic Universe decision. (Please see Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom.) Unfortunately it was recently the center of a statewide human trafficking sting.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta worked alongside the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF) in order to seek out individuals who were using the popular event to target potential victims. Thankfully the sting operation was a success, but who could have predicted this terrible situation? What exactly happened at San Diego Comic-Con? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images A police car is parked outside of San Diego Comic-Con

What happened at San Diego Comic-Con? Multiple people are allegedly involved in a human trafficking ring.

According to a press release from the State of California Department of Justice, the operation was "aimed at recovering victims of sex trafficking and targeting sex buyers using the San Diego Comic-Con Convention to seek out potential victims." Over the course of three days, from July 25 to 27, 2024, the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF) carried our an operation that resulted in 14 arrests. Ten victims were also recovered.

Attorney General Bonta said, "Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit. These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated." He also added, "We are grateful to all our dedicated partners involved in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, whose collaboration has been invaluable."