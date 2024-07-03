Home > Entertainment > Music "Get out of My Concert" — Waka Flocka Tells All Joe Biden Supporters to Leave His Show "We're gonna party right now for T24." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 3 2024, Updated 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images; X/@wakaflocka

While many musicians and celebrities like to keep their politics to themselves, others have no qualms about putting their political affiliations and opinions out there for the world to see. The latest big name to do just that is rapper Waka Flocka Flame, who surprised fans by making a major political statement at his concert during his July 1 performance at Club Sky in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In a video obtained by a fan in the crowd, which has since been shared by TMZ, Waka shouted to fans, "I want all my Joe Biden voters to get out ... We gon' see y'all at the bingo game." While some fans cheered, many seemed genuinely confused by the seemingly random mention of politics. So, is Waka Flocka a Trump supporter, or just a Biden naysayer? Here's the truth.

Waka Flocka Flame has been open about his political views in the past.

While some fans in the audience may have been shocked by Waka Flocka's blatant political bias, plenty of his supporters are well aware of his views. In the past, Waka has been very clear about his support of former president Trump, posing for photos with the controversial Republican politician and endorsing his bid for the White House in 2024.

As part of his statement on stage, Waka also said, "We gon' party right now for our f--king president, T24, man," — T24 seeming to be a reference to Trump's 2024 campaign. And, if it wasn't obvious enough, one of Waka's friends onstage then shouted, "Trump 2024."

Waka Flocka's politics were also called into question in 2016.