Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Always Check Your Receipts" — Woman Charged Extra $36 at Walmart for Item She Didn't Buy In a now-viral video, a TikToker says that Walmart charged her an extra $36 for an item she didn't buy. The internet had a lot to say about it. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 7 2023, Published 5:48 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thismadmama

It pays to always keep a watchful eye on your purchases and receipts. Although retailers have seemingly perfected the process of checking out customers, mistakes can happen — from being charged the wrong amount for an item to your discounts not being implemented on your order.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, most retailers are very diligent with correcting mistakes immediately to prevent the news from spreading like wildfire. However, some mistakes are so great, they must be shared. Case in point: A woman on TikTok says that Walmart charged her $36 extra on her bill. Let’s investigate.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A woman on TikTok said that Walmart charged her an extra $36 for an item she didn’t purchase.

Whew, chile! Folks already don't play about their hard-earned money, and some retailers have been trying it. In a TikTok video posted on May 2, 2023, creator @ThisMadMama shared a one-minute-long video of her recent shopping experience at a Walmart location.

As the video starts, the creator cautioned folks with text that reads, “You should always check your receipts.” The video begins with the creator sharing that she and her daughter took a trip to Walmart to get dinner items as well as some miscellaneous items needed for the household.

Article continues below advertisement

However, once the creator paid for her items, she had a feeling that her bill total was a bit high so she looked over the receipt. And of course, there was an error. “I noticed something that didn’t belong,” the creator said. “It said 'Pet Bed.'”

Article continues below advertisement

The text on the video also read that the pet bed was priced at $36. Interestingly, the creator initially wrote off the item as an abbreviation for something other than a pet item. After the creator brought the issue to the cashier’s attention, the cashier confirmed that the item was indeed a pet bed. From there, security looked over the video to make sure something “wasn’t rung up by the cashier wrong.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, the creator realized that the item mysteriously appeared on her tab. “It wasn't something I purchased,” the creator said. “It wasn’t something that got rung up wrong. It was just some weird kind of glitch.”

Social media users are not surprised to hear this TikToker say she was charged an extra $36 at Walmart.

Walmart, you may have some explaining to do! Hearing a situation like this would cause folks to believe it’s a one-off incident. However, some people are claiming that Walmart is guilty of pulling this stunt on several occasions. In the comments section of the TikTok video, folks wasted no time ripping the retailer a new one. In fact, several people shared that Walmart tried to pull a fast one on them before.

Article continues below advertisement

“They tried to charge me $46 for a watermelon once,” one person shared. “Walmart is famous for this, always check your receipts,” another person added. Surprisingly enough, another person shared that they got charged “$60 for a .60 ranch packet.”

Article continues below advertisement

On the flip side, the comment section also drew in former Walmart workers who confirmed that glitches sometimes occur with the company’s system. “I used to work at Walmart as a cashier. Sometimes, it’s just a glitch. It's always super random and pretty rare and I always felt so bad when it happened,” the person shared.

Source: Getty Images