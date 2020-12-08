Did Colonel Sanders Actually Exist? KFC's Famous Face Was the Real Deal

Let's face it: Colonel Sanders is easily one of the most recognizable faces out there. The KFC mascot's signature goatee and glasses are still front and center on the fried chicken franchise's advertising today. Not to mention, Sanders is being brought to life in an unlikely partnership between KFC and Lifetime in December 2020 — and the TV movie stars Mario Lopez, of all people.

This has prompted people to wonder: Was Colonel Sanders a real person?