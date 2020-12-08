The KFC Romance Movie Isn't Its First Weird Marketing Attempt

In a collaboration with Lifetime, the network that brings us the cheesiest and most amazing Christmas romance movies, KFC has started to promote and tease its latest marketing campaign. This time, Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez plays a sexy Colonel Sanders in A Recipe for Seduction.

The 15-minute romance movie is said to be a mix of "mystery, suspense, deception, and 'fowl' play," so it sounds like it's got that dad-joke energy to level up the cheesiness from what we can expect from a typical Lifetime movie.

Andrea Zahuemsky, KFC's marketing officer in 2017 told the Wall Street Journal at the time that they're specifically trying to revamp its mascot, "to make the Colonel a part of pop culture." While it may be cheesy, their marketing is working because, hey, we're talking about them now.

A Recipe for Seduction is set to air on Lifetime on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.