Watch Brazilian Bombshell Lucé Lu Coach Technical Snowboard Maintenance in Subzero Weather "Only time you guys will ever see me out in the cold is when we're going snowboarding. Besides that, no." By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 8 2026, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: Lucé Lu

Lucé Lu, the Brazilian bombshell synonymous with tropical forests and beaches, just dropped a YouTube vlog… about snowboarding.

The model who built an empire on sun-drenched bikini shoots and posh van-life videos just released a vlog where she is elbows-deep in board wax and technical winter gear.

Lucé traded the blistering Rio de Janeiro sun for the freezing peaks of Big Bear, one of the most popular skiing and snowboarding destinations in the United States.

"Only time you guys will ever see me out in the cold is when we're going snowboarding. Besides that, no,” she said, noting the only other exception is hot springs.

While she usually commands attention in high-fashion clothing, Lucé is now proving she is a legitimate mountain gearhead who knows her way around a tuning bench. This is not an aesthetic snow bunny moment for social media. She is actually coaching viewers on the grit of snowboarding.

It’s the latest adventure video from the popular content creator, who has amassed over 1.2 million followers across platforms, including 800,000 on TikTok. Lucé, who speaks three languages, brings a globally inspired perspective to her work, shaped by years of immersive travel and cultural exploration.

After spending nearly three years living full-time on the road in her refurbished 1991 G20 Chevy van, affectionately named Kimiko, Lucé recently reached a major personal milestone by purchasing her first home. She’s now navigating renovations, landscaping and hands-on upkeep while continuing her part-time van life.