Wedding Photographer Lists the Signs That Give Away When a Couple Will Get Divorced

A wedding photographer says that her work has given her a keen insight into whether or not she knows a couple's headed for divorce. Ona Vicente, who regularly posts on TikTok, shared her insights in a viral post sharing all of these doomed relationship indicators, titled "Signs your relationship is gonna flop: photoshoot edition."

"The first one: if you're dressed to go to two completely different places," she says. "That just tells me that you haven't discussed anything about the shoot together. You haven't spent some time together discussing what you wanted out of the shoot. What the shoot was gonna be for, look like, etcetera," she says.

The lack of communication as to what the couple was attempting to accomplish as a result of the shoot informs her that they aren't really on the same page. Which she believes is indicative of larger problems. "It's not just the outfits, it's if I can tell you haven't, that one of you doesn't ... What is going on?"

Following this, she gives her second indication that a couple isn't going to work in the long run. "If it's a winter shoot and one of you keeps wanting to take photos without the coats on, and the other person refuses to take their coat off for a photo."

She says that this weather-centric discord is a massive red flag, despite understanding that folks get cold and want to keep their coats on. However, if one person is adamant about not going coatless for a picture, she thinks that the couple ultimately isn't going to satisfy the "till death do us part" oath.

The next sign that she shares is fairly obvious: When she sees that a couple is constantly arguing throughout the shoot over insignificant details, then that more than likely means the two aren't going to make it. Furthermore, she clarifies that this doesn't apply to playful banter, but rather full-blown contentious exchanges.

I was the best man at the wedding of a good friend who found out two months after the wedding that his wife had been railed by a couple of male strippers at her bachelorette party (with photos to prove it). He did the right thing and immediately filed for divorce. Thank Odin, he… — Jeff Smith (@avrobomber1945) September 29, 2025 Source: X | @avrobomer1945

She extended this to folks mocking or making fun of each other in mean-spirited ways while they're getting their photos taken. "That's really weird to me. I've been in shoots where, like, somebody has said, like, 'No babe, don't do that face; you look ugly," she stated.

Ona went on to share personal anecdotes about her own relationship, highlighting how one of the "love languages" between her and her own partner is engaging in lively banter, either in "private" or with "people who know" them.

She says that speaking in such a manner in front of a stranger seems like a violation of trust, leading her to believe that two people aren't a good fit for each other. These relationship-ending indicators extended to her attempting to get folks posing for the camera with one another.

She said that if people get "aggressive" or "snappy" with one another during a photoshoot, that shows they aren't really all that excited to be that close with each other in front of a lens. She highlighted examples, stating that she's even witnessed people moving their partner's hand out of the way in a sharp, harsh manner.

After saying that there are definitely more signs, she capped off her video by saying that people can essentially "feel it" if the vibe between a couple is off. These testy exchanges between partners could be linked to various factors, but the fact that it occurs during a photoshoot can't be ignored.

Users on this Girls Ask Guys forum told one woman who questioned others on the website why her boyfriend didn't want to take pictures with her, despite the fact that they've been dating for a year and three months. While some mentioned that there are people who don't like taking pictures, others shared their own anecdotes highlighting suspicious behavior.

One person mentioned a girl who had two separate boyfriends and never snapped photographs when she was out with either of them in order to avoid being found out. Another stated how she was dating a guy from overseas for seven months, and then after she set her online relationship status to indicate they were an item.

However, she soon learned that the guy was cheating on her and didn't take too kindly to her uploading a picture with the two of them on social media. Others in this Reddit r/AskWomenOver30 sub post replied to another woman who was dating a guy for six years and was concerned about the fact that he doesn't take a lot of pictures.

In this instance, they stated that because he doesn't like taking photographs in general, it isn't a red flag. One Medium post highlighted how some couples feel insecure about taking pictures together, as they fear having their countenance displayed and judged by others online.

Source: Reddit | @aromatic_mouse88