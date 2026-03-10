Stephanie Buttermore’s Cause of Death: What We Know About the Fitness Influencer Stephanie Buttermore's hasn't posted on social media from her accounts across multiple platforms since 2024. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 10 2026, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@stephanie_buttermore

Anyone who spends time in the online fitness world has probably come across Stephanie Buttermore. Between YouTube videos, Instagram posts, and even clips circulating on TikTok, Stephanie built a reputation for blending science with fitness advice in a way that spoke to thousands of people.

Given the focus of the content she shared was on health and wellness, it comes as no surprise that news of her sudden passing was a hard pill to swallow. Understandably, many had one big question: What was Stephanie Buttermore’s cause of death? Keep reading to learn what details have been made public about her passing.

Stephanie Buttermore’s cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Her fiancé Jeff Nippard’s team shared the heartbreaking news of Stephanie’s passing in a statement posted to his Instagram on March 6, 2026. The message confirmed that Stephanie, a fitness influencer and researcher, had died at the age of 36.

As those who have followed their story on social media know, Stephanie and Jeff had been together for roughly a decade before getting engaged in 2022. The post noted that Stephanie “meant the world” to Jeff. It also noted that her loved ones would remember her for her warmth, passion, and dedication to everything and everyone she loved.

While the announcement confirmed Stephanie’s death, it did not include details explaining what happened. As of now, Stephanie’s cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Furthermore, her family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Stephanie built a career combining fitness and scientific research.

Long before her passing, Stephanie had already carved out a unique place in the fitness community. Unlike many influencers who focus only on workouts or diet tips, Stephanie often approached health topics through the lens of science.

She held a PhD in Pathology and Cell Biology from the University of South Florida and conducted research related to ovarian cancer. That academic background helped shape the content she shared online, where she often explained nutrition, training, and health concepts in a way that felt both approachable and evidence-based.

Outside of research, Stephanie also gained a significant following on social media. At the time of her passing, she had over half a million followers on Instagram. She had appeared in numerous social media posts alongside her fiance who also had a huge following across multiple social media platforms.

Some longtime followers noticed that Stephanie had stepped back from posting on her own social media accounts around 2024. While Jeff continued sharing updates and content online, Stephanie became less active on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Her TikTok account, for example, shows that her most recent post dates back to 2024. In the comments on that video, some viewers had asked where she went and why she had stopped posting.

Since news of her death became public, some of those same comment sections have taken on a more somber tone. In several cases, people have returned to those older questions and replied simply with messages saying that Stephanie has passed away.

Of course, it’s important to note that Stephanie’s break from social media may not have been connected to her death at all. Influencers step away from posting for many reasons. Furthermore, she never explained her hiatus from social media. Unfortunately, however, it has been easy for some of her followers to connect her disappearance from social media to her unexpected passing.

Weeks prior to her passing she looked fine on Jeff’s Instagram.

The suddenness of the news has made it especially difficult for fans who have followed Stephanie and Jeff for years. Just weeks before her passing, Jeff posted a Valentine’s Day photo of the two of them together. Shortly after that, Stephanie celebrated her birthday on Feb. 25, 2026. The couple appeared happy in the photos Jeff shared, which only added to the sense of shock many people felt when the announcement of her death was released.