Tucker Genal Unexpectedly Died at 31 — Details on His Cause of Death By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 16 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET

As more people enter the realm of social media influencing, the more we hear about losing them to unexpected tragedies. Alessandro Antonicelli, Barbara Jankowski, and MommyJoshua are just a few names on that list. And now, sadly, TikToker Tucker Genal can be added to the growing group. Tucker was a widely known influencer celebrated for his entertaining skits and challenges, with over 2 million followers on TikTok alone.

News of Tucker’s death broke on Dec. 16, 2025, leaving the internet in absolute shock. However, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office confirmed on its website that Tucker actually died on Dec. 11, 2025. He was only 31, and with so much of his life on display and always appearing happy, fans were understandably taken aback to learn he is no longer with us. Here’s everything you need to know about Tucker’s cause of death.

What happened to influencer Tucker Genal?

Influencer Tucker Genal died on Dec. 11, 2025, though it wasn’t until Dec.15 that his brother, Carson Genal, who, along with Connor Genal, was deeply involved in Tucker’s content, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “I don’t even know where to begin. You were my best friend and an even better big brother. My entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero,” his message began.

He continued, “I know one thing is for certain, and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for.”

Tucker’s friend Korie McKennedy also shared a tribute to him via Instagram Stories on Dec. 15, 2025, writing, “Man, I’ma miss you, brother. I love you so much, man. May your beautiful soul rest in peace. Life ain’t gonna be the same without you.”

These posts, along with others, including those shared by Tucker before his passing, have received an outpouring of comments, many offering condolences and prayers for Tucker’s family. But many fans are still struggling to understand what happened and how he died so suddenly at such a young age. Here’s more on his cause of death.

What was Tucker Genal's cause of death?

Tucker’s cause of death is listed as suicide on the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office website, and he was found inside his residence. The specific details have not been shared. What makes his passing even more heartbreaking is that Tucker’s last TikTok post came on Dec. 11, the day he died. He shared a carousel of photos of himself, one for each month of the year, set to Grouplove’s “Tongue Tied.”

The video begins with a narrator saying, “I think life is precious because you can't watch it again,” before moving into the song and the series of images. In each photo, Tucker looks genuinely happy and content, but the final image is in black and white, almost as if his light was fading. RIP Tucker Genal.