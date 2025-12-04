Barbara Jankowski, AKA “Human Barbie’s” Cause of Death Revealed by Forensic Analysis The Brazilian influencer passed away on Nov. 2, 2025, at the age of 31. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 4 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bonecadesumana

To the internet, she was known as “Boneca Desumana," which loosely translates in English to "inhuman doll." She gained attention for her extensive plastic surgeries, blonde hair, and doll-like persona. But, to those who knew her personally, Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski was more than her Barbie persona. However, she was taken far too soon.

In November 2025, Barbara was found dead at the age of 31. Since then, reports have surfaced regarding what happened to her that led to her early demise. Now, an official cause of death has been ruled.

What was Barbara Jankowski's cause of death?

Barbara's official cause of death was ruled to be drug-related. According to People, she died from accidental cocaine use, which she reportedly consumed with 51-year-old public defender Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto.

According to his account of the night of Nov. 2, Pinto de Vitto reported to police that hired Barbara for "sexual services," and they engaged in illicit drugs together. He went on to say that he called authorities once he realized Barbara's body wasn't moving when she fell asleep. Pinto de Vitto shared that he immediately called the Mobile Emergency Care Service, trying to resuscitate her for nine minutes before doctors arrived at the scene and confirmed that she had died,

Though he willingly called authorities to his home, police ran into suspicious activity when they arrived at the scene. They found a lifeless Barbara wearing nothing but black underwear and even more disturbing facial changes. According to their report, police noticed an injury on her left eye and marks on her back, adding that a friend attributed her facial injury to previously slipping and falling while speaking to police. Following her death, police had ruled her death suspicious.

Barbara Jankowski's family want her case to go to trial.

While Barbara's official cause of death was ruled an accident, her family reportedly isn't so convinced. According to Brazilian outlet g1, the influencer's family is working with Public Prosecutor's Office of São Paulo to seek justice for her, alleging that she may have been murdered. As of this writing, have moved to have the case appear before the Jury Court.