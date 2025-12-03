What Happened to Britt Horton’s Brother? The Influencer Announced His Death via Instagram "It doesn’t seem possible that there could be a life without you in it," the influencer wrote of her younger brother, Caleb. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 3 2025, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@britt_horton

While everybody isn't cut out to be an influencer, many of the most successful ones bring their loved ones along for the ride. In Brittney "Britt" Horton's case, her thousands of Instagram and TikTok followers tune in to see her version of, as her TikTok bio states, "Just a little bit of every day craziness." The craziness includes her life as a wife and mom to three little ones.

Those who have followed Britt's account for awhile have also seen her bond with her family of origin, including her siblings. However, in December 2025, the content creator shared devastating news regarding her younger brother, Caleb Bolton.

What happened to Britt Horton's brother?

On Dec. 2, 2025, Britt posted an Instagram Story of a throwback photo of her, Caleb, and two of her children hanging out at the beach. Above the photo, she informed her supporters that her brother passed away. "We lost my little brother this past weekend," Britt confirmed in a since-deleted post. "And I truly cannot believe this is real and that I'm having to say these words."

She also shared the news of her brother's death with a post on her Instagram feed, which included a montage of some of her favorite moments of and with Caleb as a cover of Queen's "You're My Best Friend" played over the reel.

"It doesn’t seem possible that there could be a life without you in it," Britt wrote. "Being 18 months apart you were always my little sidekick in life, my best friend, my biggest cheerleader, the one who was always down to do anything with me no matter how big or small, the one I could talk to about anything or nothing, and no matter what you always made me laugh! You lit up every room always." "A piece of me will forever be missing," she continued. "I love you so much Kbob and I cannot wait for the day I get to see you again."

Britt didn't address what happened to her brother in either of her posts, leaving the internet to make their own assumptions. While we don't have an autopsy report regarding Caleb's cause of death, According to a report from Primetimer and other outlets, Caleb was reportedly involved in a fatal car crash in Bakersfield, Calif., where he and Britt reside. However, though Bakersfield's news station, KBAK-TV, confirmed that there was an accident involving a car and a tractor that left one person dead, we can't fully confirm that Caleb was said victim.

While Britt might not be ready to share what happened to her brother, many of her social media followers have expressed their condolences to her online. On Dec. 3, the influencer shared another Instagram Story where she thanked everyone for supporting her through her grief.

"I can't tell you all thank you enough for the messages, comments, texts, calls, flowers, meals sent to the house, just everything," Britt shared. "Seeing the messages from people I don't even know, telling me about how much Caleb touched their lives, is making us so happy to hear and brings so much comfort." "Thank you for loving our fam and being here for us," the post concluded. "It means so so much."