Tabitha Brown Addresses the Incessant Backlash From Her Target DEI Rollback Comments The 'Tab Time' host was nearly canceled by the Black community for her January 2025 comments. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 3 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET

In 2020, Tabitha Brown's life changed forever. The LA-based influencer and actor built a global presence on TikTok during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. To many, her voice provided a soothing and calming break to the unpredictability most faced during that time. Since her initial reign, "Auntie Tab" has continued keeping her star bright, with several New York Times bestselling books, an Emmy-winning kids show, and multiple businesses under her belt. Unfortunately, Tabitha's success hasn't come without controversy.

In 2025, the content creator was at odds with the Black community after discussing her feelings over many within the community's decision to boycott Target. Tabitha has since spoken out about how the controversial social media moments affected her professionally and personally.

What Tabitha Brown has said about her Target controversy.

As previously shared, in January 2025, following President Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration, Target joined other retail giants like Walmart and Amazon in rolling back its Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs as part of Trump's attack on it. Many Black Target consumers took offense to the roll back, considering the company is a hub for many Black-owned businesses, including Tabitha's haircare line, Donna's Recipe.

The influencer also partnered with Target for an exclusive home and kitchen line months before Target's DEI rollback. Following the reports of its decision, Tabitha created several videos addressing the shift. In the first video, she simply looked at the camera while eating grapes in a way that gave, "I'm just as over this as you all are."

However, in a follow-up video, Tabitha encouraged consumers to continue shopping at Target and solely shop the Black-owned brands the store provides. She explained that doing so would ensure that the Black-owned businesses don't lose their products being placed in the store, which could have costly effects on the businesses.

Tabitha's words didn't sit well with online critics who felt she was continuing to promote Target because of her partnerships with the store. However, according to her interview on KevOnStage's podcast, Not My Best Moment, she explained that wasn't her intention at all.

"I was trying to educate people on this is what’s going to happen for these small businesses," Tabitha shared during the interview, at the 30-minute mark. "Cause some people are like, ‘I ain’t boycotting.’ I’m like, ‘Listen, I understand.' If you decide not to and you still go in Target, please only buy Black. Only support those businesses because the numbers don’t lie."'

The Tab Time host added that, while she wasn't directly affected by Target's decision, she would've felt like a "hypocrite" if she didn't use her platform to speak up for other small business owners who worked for years to have their brands on the department store's shelves and were worried about keeping their businesses afloat.

"I own multiple businesses. Don’t worry about me,” Tabitha noted. "But these other people…some of these Black-owned businesses, it’s their first time being in the store. This is why I was really so upset because Target, y’all really did this right before the Black History Month launch. Y’all know what it’s going to do to these these businesses. You know how long it take to get in there.”

Are Tabitha Brown's products still at Target?

As of this writing, Tabitha remains a Target partner. Her products under the Target label are still available in its physical stores and online, as well as her Donna's Recipe products. However, Tab shared on Not My Best Moment that her licensing contract with the store — meaning the home and kitchen products that she created with Target — expires in 2025. While she didn't say whether or not she planned on renewing her contract, she hinted at moving on to other ventures.