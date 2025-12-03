Trump Accounts Are Like Early Retirement Funds for Children — How Do You Sign Up? Children born during Trump's second term are the main recipients. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 3 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The American people may not get another stimulus check again, despite plenty of rumors, but some parents could get a different kind of benefit. In August 2025, the White House released details about what are referred to as Trump Accounts. They are starter savings accounts for kids, based largely on investments and accruing interest over time. But how can you open a Trump Account for your kid?

Article continues below advertisement

There are some guidelines for who is actually eligible for a Trump Account, though there are billionaire investors who have offered to throw more money into the plan to enable more children and families to benefit from the accounts. The accounts start off with an automatic $1,000 deposit from the government. From there, parents and other family members can add to the nest egg for children.

Article continues below advertisement

How do you open a Trump Account for your kid?

According to the official website for the Trump Accounts, the registration "goes live" on Dec. 17, 2025. Before then, people can enter their email addresses to be informed when signup opens. However, the official IRS tax form is not yet complete. Per the IRS, a new form for 2025 called the 4547 (likely in reference to Trump being the 45th and 47th president) is being drafted for parents to fill out to register for a Trump Account.

As of early December 2025, the IRS website with new and already existing forms was not updated with the 4547 form. In order to even get far enough to be eligible to apply for a Trump Account for a child, though, the child and their parents have to be U.S. citizens with social security numbers, and the child has to be born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, according to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Starting on July 4th, every newborn in America will have their own “Trump Account” opened and seeded with $1,000.



We’re creating a whole new generation of capitalists who will experience the benefit of compound growth.



Thank you to President Trump for signing the Invest America… pic.twitter.com/zrRv8L9GFx — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 2, 2025

After the initial $1,000 deposit, which cannot be accessed until the child turns 18, parents, employers, and family members can deposit more money into the account with a cap of $5,000 per year. CBS News reports that, once parents fill out the 4547 form, if they are eligible, they will be contacted by the Treasury Department in May 2026 with further instructions.

Article continues below advertisement

Can older kids get a Trump Account?

Because Trump Accounts were originally designed for children born between the beginning of January 2025 and the end of December 2028 (Trump's second presidential term), some parents of slightly older kids might be wondering how their children fit in. Michael Dell, of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan Dell, remedied that, in a way, with a donation to the fund.

Every child born from 2025 to 2028 will receive a $1,000 “Trump Account” to help build real savings and real opportunity thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut Republicans passed this year. I wish that were around when I had kids! — KittyCow🇺🇸 (@KittyCowSC) December 3, 2025