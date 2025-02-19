Here's Why Americans Believe a Stimulus Check Could Be Coming After DOGE's Budget Cuts "Will check with the President," Elon Musk wrote on X about a stimulus check. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 19 2025, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) enacted plans with Donald Trump to slash government spending by also slashing the careers of thousands of federal employees, the idea was to save money for the United States. Now, some Americans believe that Trump could give out a stimulus check in 2025 to people that reflects a portion of the money saved by these budget cuts.

Article continues below advertisement

But what has Trump said, if anything, about a potential DOGE stimulus check in 2025? The reason Trump signed off on firing federal employees and limiting federal spending to certain apartments was to save the country money. At the same time, some Americans believe he will use some of that money to give back to the people. And there was a proposed plan for the stimulus checks that was given to Elon Musk.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Trump giving out stimulus checks in 2025?

On Feb. 18, 2025, the investment firm Azoria's CEO James Fishback tweeted at Musk on X (formerly Twitter) to suggest what he called a "DOGE dividend," or stimulus check, for the American people. He wrote that it would be "a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE."

Fishback shared a document with his proposal for Musk and Trump, in which he wrote that Trump should "take 20 percent of DOGE's total savings ($400 billion) and return it to the -79 million U.S. households that will be net payers of federal income tax in CY 2025 as a tax-refund check called the 'DOGE Dividend.'" His tweet included multiple pages of his proposition.

Article continues below advertisement

Will check with the President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2025

He added that a benefit of the proposed stimulus check would be that it "compensates American taxpayers for the egregious misuse and abuse of their hard-earned tax dollars that DOGE has uncovered." This is in reference to DOGE's "war on waste" and use of taxpayers' money. He also wrote that, in rewarding Americans with the checks, it would prompt them to be more likely to "report instances of waste, fraud, and abuse to DOGE."

Article continues below advertisement

Musk responded with a simple, "Will check with the President." While that doesn't guarantee a stimulus check from Trump in 2025, for some users on X, it also wasn't an immediate no. However, Trump has not come out to announce a stimulus check, or DOGE dividend, for the American people after his and Musk's federal cuts resulted in an alleged billions of dollars saved.

Source: Mega

Is Trump getting rid of income tax?