Michael Dell to Donate $6.25 Billion For Children ‘Trump Accounts’ — What's His Net Worth? "$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each," he wrote. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 2 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The billionaire CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, told CNBC that he is donating $6.25 billion to a fund investment accounts for children called “Trump accounts." The money will be used to provide funds for children too old to qualify for U.S. Treasury grants. The Dell Technologies founder and his wife, Susan Dell, say that the investment funds will help approximately 25 million American children. The Dells partnered with the nonprofit advocacy group, Invest America, for assistance.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s designed to help families feel supported from the start and encourage them to keep saving as their children grow," said the Dell Technologies founder. "We know that when children have accounts like this, they’re much more likely to graduate from high school, from college, buy a home, start a business and less likely to be incarcerated." That's a lot of money to donate, so what is Michael's net worth?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here is Michael Dell's net worth.

Michael Dell has a pretty good net worth, to say the least. According to Forbes, the CEO is worth about $148.6 billion. Dell Technologies was formed back in 2016 after the computer company merged with computer storage giant EMC in a 60 billion dollar merger. The billionaire also earns his wealth through DFO Management, his private investment firm. The firm has stakes in several hotels, and it also invests in liquid corporate credit.

According to the Dell founder, he began the company with just $1,000. "I started @DellTech 37 years ago with $1000," he wrote on X. "Revenues in 1984 were $6 million. Last year's revenues were $94.2 billion. Impossible is nothing."

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Dell Founder and CEO of Dell Technologies Net worth: $148 billion Birthdate: February 23, 1965 Birthplace: Houston, Texas Education: University of Texas at Austin Spouse: Susan Dell (Lieberman) Children: Alexa, Zachary, Juliette, Kira

The billionaire CEO took to X to announce his $6.25 investment as well. He also shared a video of himself and his wife announcing the "Trump accounts." Michael said in the video that the funds were to give children a head start. "We've seen what happens when a child gets even a small financial headstart," he said. "Their world expands." Susan noted that anyone can contribute to the accounts, including parents, relatives, and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

"$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each," he wrote. "Susan and I believe the smartest investment we can make is in children. That’s why we’re so excited to contribute $6.25 billion from our charitable funds to help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation through Invest America."

$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each.



Susan and I believe the smartest investment we can make is in children. That’s why we’re so excited to contribute $6.25 billion from our charitable funds to help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation… pic.twitter.com/4Bcv3RKp0q — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) December 2, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The donation was announced as a new federal government program allowing parents with children under 18 to open tax-advantaged investment accounts for them. U.S. citizens born between Jan.1, 2025, through 2028 will receive a $1,000 federal grant called Trump accounts. Parents who open a Trump account will automatically receive a Dell grant.