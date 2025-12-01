Cory Booker's Net Worth Suggests He Has Never Been All That Interested in Wealth Cory Booker's net worth is pretty modest by the standards of the Senate. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 1 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Depending on what they did before coming to the Senate, a senator's net worth can vary pretty wildly. Some senators have been politicians or civil servants for most of their lives, while others worked in business before joining Congress.

Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey who got married in late 2025, definitely falls into the first category. As we also learn more about his marriage, here's what we know about Cory Booker's net worth.

What is Cory Booker's net worth?

Cory Booker has an estimated net worth of roughly $1 million that comes from his career as a lawyer and politician. Booker has never worked as a businessman, and so his wealth stems chiefly from the salary he has collected at various points over the course of his career. As a Senator, he is making $174,000, a relatively modest sum given how much power he wields in Washington.

Cory Booker is one of two Democratic Senators from the state of New Jersey. He ran for president in 2020 and is best known for a lengthy filibuster he delivered during the first year of Donald Trump's second administration, in which he went after the actions of that administration at length.

Cory Booker is now a married man.

Cory's relatively modest net worth might be a surprise to some, but it also suggests that he has not done much to profit from his position of power, at least not yet. It also suggests that he has been mostly devoted to public service over the course of his career, which might explain why he was not married until just recently.

Following ceremonies in Newark and Washington, D.C. in late November, though Senator Booker is now married to Alexis Lewis. Booker announced his engagement to Lewis back in September, and the ceremonies themselves were private. In a post on Instagram, the couple announced that they had been married, saying that they were filled with gratitude for one another and all the people they loved.

"Overflowing with gratitude. We said 'I do' in two places that shaped us — Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C. — first at the courthouse, then with our families," the post read. "Hearts full and so grateful." In first announcing their engagement, Cory described Alexis as an "unearned blessing."