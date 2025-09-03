Cory Booker Announces Major Romantic Update The senator and his partner began dating in the first half of 2024, months before their relationship was made public. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 3 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @corybooker

Love is in the air for Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis. The couple started dating in the first half of 2024, establishing a bond that has been embraced by the public due to their charisma. The senior Senator from New Jersey has been known for having an exciting love life, but Alexis could be the one to lead the politician towards settling down.

The love story between Alexis and Cory began after the politician failed to establish a successful presidential campaign in 2020. With different goals in mind, Cory welcomed the presence of Alexis into his life. The couple has been happy ever since. What's going on between Cory and Alexis? Here's what we know about the shocking development that will determine the couple's future.

Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis got engaged.

Cory Booker announced through his official Instagram page that he officially asked Alexis Lewis to marry him. The lovebirds were seen showing off the ring that was used during the proposal, as they prepare to enter the next chapter of their lives together. The photographs uploaded by the politician showed him getting down to one knee, with another image displaying Alexis in Cory's arms.

The engagement comes a couple of years after Cory ended his relationship with actor Rosario Dawson. According to Daily Mail, the Star Wars performer and the Senator even lived together before going on separate paths. Cory and Rosario reportedly remained as good friends. People on social media were quick to point out the physical resemblance between Rosario Dawson and Alexis Lewis. While there some similarities between them, there's reportedly no beef between them.

Who is Alexis Lewis?

Cory and Alexis like to be private about their personal life, but the couple has revealed some information regarding how they met and how their relationship evolved. According to People, they were set up by a friend. The Senator didn't want to get involved because they lived in different places, but everything worked out in the end. The couple started going out in 2024, with the relationship growing deeper as time passed.

During an interview with Washington Examiner, Cory mentioned that their relationship focused on the fun they were having together. When Alexis asked to see Cory's "For You" page on TikTok, he said, "I sort of held my breath as I opened it up, and she could see that I’m a nerd who loves food videos, animal videos," the politician mentioned. "It was just a funny moment, because I never thought of it through the dating lens." A date for the wedding hasn't been announced by either Cory or Alexis.