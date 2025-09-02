Kate Harrison — Wife of Chloë Grace Moretz — Is a Model and Photographer Chloë may be the more famous of the two, but Kate is pretty well known in her own right. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 2 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @thekateharrison

Over Labor Day Weekend 2025, actor Chloë Grace Moretz announced the happy news that she had tied the knot with the love of her life: Kate Harrison. The two were romantically linked for more than 6 years before they said, "I do," and fans have been eagerly following their plans as they've been shaping their future together.

While most people know Chloë through her roles in Hollywood, her wife Kate is no shrinking violet herself. Here's what we know about Kate's high-profile career and the wedding the two enjoyed when they exchanged vows.

Here's what we know about Kate Harrison's job.

Kate and Chloë started dating sometime in 2018, according to People, and rumors of their relationship followed after they were seen kissing while on a date. The outlet notes that Chloë confirmed that she was in a long-term relationship in 2022, and the two sparked some buzz about an engagement in 2024 after rumors began swirling. In January 2025, those rumors seemed to be confirmed after she shared a photo of the pair of them wearing diamond rings.

Chloë may technically be the more famous of the two, but Kate is pretty famous in her own right. Her Instagram bio declares her both a model and a photographer, having worked with Elite NY., Freedom LA., Freedom Miami, Modelwerk Germany, Vivians Aus., and Q6PDX. Kate has been featured in Vogue Italia, and has worked for Topshop, Inez, and Lands' End.

Kate has an Instagram account for her photography business as well, @katelapriel, where she shares photos of moments both big and small. Her photography style is mostly black and white and includes some stunning self-portraits, which give a glimpse into her unique self-expression.

Kate and Chloë tied the knot over Labor Day Weekend in 2025.

When Kate and Chloë married, it was as grand as one would hope for the two elegant Hollywood stars. Chloë is the one who proposed to Kate, and she put a lot of thought into picking out the proper rings. She told Vogue, "I had worked with Elizabeth Potts at Moon Stone for years, resetting vintage jewelry, into new custom settings, and that’s what I knew I wanted to do with our rings. Both of our diamonds are Victorian diamonds, and we wanted to reset them in a Victorian sense."

She added, "I was excited to do something like that, that felt like it could become our future family heirloom.” And their gowns were just as carefully picked. As an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, it makes sense that Chloë would choose the brand for her and Kate's gowns.

But when it comes down to it, their wedding was more than the rings or the gowns, it was all about their relationship. Chloë mused to Vogue, "I think what I’m most looking forward to about getting married is just being together. We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows. I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other."

