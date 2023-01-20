Home > Gaming Source: Getty Images These Famous Faces Can't Resist a Good Video Game By Jon Bitner Jan. 20 2023, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Over the past decade, video games have gone from a niche hobby for tech enthusiasts to a mainstream sensation that pulls in billions of dollars annually. Millions of people are loading up games on their phones and PC in 2023, and a surprising number of those people are celebrities. Curious to know which of your favorite famous people are playing a round of Fortnite or starting a second life in The Sims? Here’s a look at a few popular celebrities who are gamers.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig presented an award at The Game Awards 2022, but unlike some other celebrities who made an appearance at the popular event, Daniel is an avid gamer. In particular, the James Bond star has a soft spot for Grand Theft Auto, and back in 2010 said he enjoyed playing whenever he had a free weekend.

Keke Palmer

As it turns out, Keke Palmer, who recently started in Jordan Peele's Nope, is a huge fan of The Sims. The actress was actually playing the game during a recent livestream – and things got a little out of hand, with hilarious glitches popping up and Keke offering an even more hilarious narration of the events.

Olivia Munn

As the co-host of G4’s Attack of the Show, it should come as no surprise that Olivia Munn is into gaming. She’s admittedly more into general tech gadgets than gaming, but Olivia is a self-proclaimed “casual gamer” and has been playing video games almost her entire life.

Tom Holland

What's @TomHolland1996's favorite video game? We'll give you 3 guesses...



Peek our Instagram Story for all Tom's replies to fan questions! pic.twitter.com/dMXT128rMA — IGN (@IGN) May 30, 2017

Playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted film was a dream role for Tom Holland. Not only did it go on to earn more than $300 million at the box office, but Tom is a noted fan of the video game series – in fact, he lists Uncharted 4 as his favorite. It's unclear if the film will be getting a sequel, but that probably won't lead the game to losing its leading position on Tom's list of favorite games.

Chloë Grace Moretz

It’s official, I’ve Been away from my pc for way too long and I am itching to game hahah SOS — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 2, 2023

The star of The Peripheral has taken to Twitter recently in search of assistance building a gaming PC. Earlier this year, Chloë tweeted that she’d “been away from [her] PC for way too long” and was itching to load up a game. She’s also started a Twitch channel that has more than 20,000 followers.

Henry Cavill

Just about everyone knows Henry Cavill is a dedicated gamer. From sharing his gaming PC build to professing his love for The Witcher, Henry somehow manages to find time in his busy schedule to load up a game or two. Best of all, he actually missed the call to play Superman in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman, as he was deep into a World of Warcraft session.

Robin Williams

Not only did legendary actor Robin Williams play video games, but he even named his daughter Zelda – after the popular Legend of Zelda franchise. Beyond exploring Hyrule, Williams said he also enjoyed World of Warcraft, Portal, and Half-Life. The actor also starred in a variety of commercials for Nintendo to promote the 3DS.

