Chloë Grace Moretz Married the Love of Her Life — And Wore Louis Vuitton to Do It Chloë Grace Moretz married her partner Kate Harrison over Labor Day weekend in 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 2 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET

If you’ve ever dreamed of a wedding that feels intimate, stylish, and entirely personal, you might want to take a page from Chloë Grace Moretz’s love story. Yes — Chloë Grace Moretz married her longtime partner, Kate Harrison, in what can only be described as a celebration of love and individuality.

The actor, who rose to fame in films like Kick-Ass and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, exchanged vows with Kate, a model and photographer, during a quiet ceremony that reflected who they are, not who tradition expects them to be, in September 2025. While the event was private, it was also powerfully expressive. Think: custom Louis Vuitton gowns, vintage diamonds, line dancing, and a cowboy hat or two.

Chloë Grace Moretz married her longtime partner after years of love and quiet commitment.

Confirmed by Vogue, Chloë married Kate after nearly seven years together — a relationship built on privacy and deep mutual respect. If you're just catching up, Chloë and Kate began dating back in 2018. Over the years, they kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight — a rarity in Hollywood. That changed on New Year’s Day 2025, when the couple shared news of their engagement with a set of cozy Instagram photos and a pair of perfectly matched Victorian diamond rings.

“I had worked with Elizabeth Potts at Moon Stone for years,” Chloë told Vogue, explaining how they designed both rings using antique stones and vintage settings. “We wanted to reset them in a Victorian sense. I was excited to do something like that — something that could become our future family heirloom.”

Chloë is no stranger to red carpets or high fashion. So, when it came time to plan her wedding look, she reached out to longtime friend and Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière with a very specific idea. She didn’t want white. She didn’t want traditional. She wanted something that felt like her.

The final look? A pale blue wedding gown inspired by a previous Louis Vuitton runway piece, complete with matching gloves and a coordinating veil. “It just feels like me,” she said during the final fitting at the Louis Vuitton atelier in Paris, where Vogue captured the process in an exclusive behind-the-scenes feature.

Kate’s gown, also designed by Nicolas, was equally stunning — a sweetheart-neckline silhouette with flowing embroidery, a sheer overlay, and a mix of classic and modern touches. The couple saw each other’s dresses for the first time on their wedding day, and yes — there were tears.

According to People Magazine, both brides wore additional Louis Vuitton looks for their after-party, including a white version of a 2019 Louis Vuitton jacket-and-trouser combo for Chloë — a nod to her love of playful fashion and personal flair. “I feel like I could ride a horse and go run a Fortune 500, all in the same day,” she joked.

Their wedding was rooted in love, friendship, and full-on personality.

But let’s be clear: This wasn’t just a fashion moment. It was a deeply personal celebration. Hosted over Labor Day weekend in 2025, the multi-day event included fishing, horseback riding, poker, and yes — line dancing. Kate even designed a custom poker mat for guests to use.

“We really wanted to share the things we love with the people we love,” Chloë said. And that’s exactly what they did. Surrounded by close friends like Kiersey Clemons and family members like Kate’s cousin Jessica Lucatorto, the couple created something that wasn’t just a wedding — it was a reflection of their life together.

One of the most emotional moments came just before the final fitting, when Chloë sat in the makeup chair, taking it all in. “I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up,” she said. “So when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional ... and I think it really does.”