Who Is NBA Star PJ Washington Married To? Inside His Family Dynamics PJ Washington was a 2019 first round draft pick for the Charlotte Hornets, where he remained on the team for five seasons. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 2 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET

The love lives of sports stars can often grab as many headlines as those of Hollywood A-listers, and NBA star PJ Washington has definitely learned that over the last few years. Following his extremely messy breakup with ex Brittany Renner, PJ has since tied the knot, but who exactly is he married to? Let’s dive in.

Who is PJ Washington married to?

On the heels of the fallout from his relationship with Brittany Renner (which also produced the former couple’s son PJ Washington III) the Mavericks star began dating social media influencer Alisha Chanel. Shortly after they began dating, PJ and Alisha welcomed a son, Preston, in 2022.

The same year, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram. “Soooooo….. this happened this morning," Alisha wrote in the caption of the engagement announcement. "Issa fiancée. WOW babe you did that. I LOVE YOU." In October 2023, they were officially married in a lavish wedding ceremony, which was also shared on social media.

Alisha Chanel had an established influencer career before the couple married.

With over half a million followers on Instagram and more than 200,000 on TikTok, Alisha is a social media influencer in the beauty and fitness space, while also working with multiple brands, according to People. In addition to the couple’s son, Alisha has another son, Aiden, from a previous relationship.

One month before their wedding, PJ and Alisha bought their first home together, which she shared on TikTok. “POV: you just bought your dream house with the love of your life ... Still doesn’t feel real,” she captioned the post.

Although their relationship ended a few years ago, PJ and Brittany Renner have a very contentious co-parenting relationship.

During Labor Day weekend 2025, the tensions between the two reached new heights when PJ, Brittany, and Alisha were all involved in a heated verbal altercation in front of the former couple’s young son, according to Complex.

As PJ arrived at Brittany’s home to pick up their son, the little boy began to cry immediately when he was placed in his father’s arms. This prompted Brittany to say that their son always cries when PJ picks him up and because of that she will be recording the pickups moving forward — attributing the boy crying to PJ not spending time with him.

“This is the third time…"He doesn't want to go with you," she said. "So actually show up and do something with him. 'Cause he does this every time." A verbal back and forth ensued, with PJ saying that Brittany was “babying” their son and the two exchanged insults between them and with an unidentified person recording their interaction. PJ ended the conversation by telling Brittany to “suck my d--k.”