Are Kevin Gates and Dreka Cousins? Folks Want the Tea Amid News She's Filed for Divorce Dreka filed for a divorce on July 30, 2025. By Niko Mann Published July 31 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega / @drekagates

The wife of rapper Kevin Gates has filed for a divorce. Dreka filed for divorce on July 30, citing "irreconcilable differences, per TMZ. Kevin cheated on Dreka for years and began dating Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner back in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin was also seen with Jojo Zarur from Love & Hip-Hop and is rumored to have dated Instagram model Persia P. With the former couple being back in the news, a rumor began circulating that Kevin and Dreka are cousins, but is it true?

Source: Mega / @drekagates

Article continues below advertisement

Are Kevin Gates and Dreka cousins?

No, Kevin and Dreka are not cousins. The rumor that they were cousins began after Kevin revealed during an appearance on Caresha Please that he'd dated a woman for three months, only to find out later that she was a cousin. However, he didn't feel too bad about it and said he was having so much sex with her that he'd been "punching that b--ch in your kidneys."

"I take you to meet my grandmother, me and you done been thugging," he said. "You got to be special to me, because you're meeting my grandma. ... She pulled me to the side and said, 'Baby, that's your cousin.' I ain't about to stop. The damage has been done...I didn't know you my whole life." He added that he and his cousin are still close to this day. Kevin further fueled the rumor when a fan commented on social media that he and Dreka looked alike, and Kevin joked that it was because they were cousins.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Gates's divorce from Dreka has been in the works for years.

Dreka and Kevin's divorce had been in the works for years due to his infidelities. They were married in 2015 and had two children — Islah and Khaza. Court documents say the separation began on July 10, but Brittney claimed she was married to Kevin from April 8 until May 28, 2025, per Billboard, so the situation is a bit unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

Dreka filed on July 30 and wants joint legal and physical custody of her children with the rapper. She also wants alimony, and there is no word yet on whether the former couple has a prenuptial agreement. After the news was shared on The Shade Room, fans reacted to the filing. "The marriage was over maybe four years ago," noted one fan. "Kevin is embarrassing." "She is finally free!! He is embarrassing!! She deserves sooo much more than that man," echoed another.

Article continues below advertisement

Anther fan noted that Dreka waited until the couple had been legally married 10 years before filing, which is considered a long-term marriage and affects the alimony amount. "She let his dig his own hole by publicly running around with every woman he possibly could and carelessly at that so she could divorce him and take everything. Smart lady." One fan joked, "So he lost two wives in one month?"