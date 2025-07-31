Is Shannon Sharpe Still Getting That $100 Million Podcast Deal or Is It in Jeopardy? "Unc was good before ESPN he gone be good after!" By Jennifer Farrington Published July 31 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Retired NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe has faced a string of mostly unexpected turns since an ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against him in April 2025, accusing him of rape during their relationship. Although the case was settled a few months later, and as part of that settlement, the woman, who’s been identified as Jane Doe, retracted her accusation, per DailyMail, the lawsuit stirred up a lot of criticism.

Article continues below advertisement

That, along with some of his other actions in recent months, is what many are speculating led ESPN to announce in July 2025, just after the lawsuit was settled, that they were cutting ties with him. The lawsuit wasn’t named as the specific reason, but he had briefly stepped away from the network in April to deal with the legal matter. All of this happened while there were also talks of him landing a $100 million podcast deal. So, who’s that with, and is it still happening?

Is Shannon Sharpe still getting a $100 million podcast deal?

Source: Mega

ESPN may have dropped Shannon Sharpe, who was slated to play an active role in the network’s NFL coverage for the 2025 season, but there hasn’t been any word on whether his podcast empire’s projected $100 million deal has fizzled out.

Article continues below advertisement

The April lawsuit certainly brought unwanted attention, but Shannon maintained his innocence, and his ex-girlfriend later retracted her claim. Not to discredit or suggest nothing happened, but that was the outcome of the case. And since no fault was assigned, ESPN’s decision to cut ties with the former tight end still came as a surprise.

Article continues below advertisement

While talk of a $100 million podcast deal may have quieted during the legal proceedings and subsequent settlement, that doesn’t mean it’s off the table. Shannon still has plenty of support and plenty to offer. His Shay Shay Media umbrella includes Club Shay Shay, Nightcap, Club 520 Podcast, Humble Baddies, and The Bubba Dub Show. Nightcap alone has more than 575,000 followers on Instagram, and Club Shay Shay boasts over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Article continues below advertisement

So despite the legal mess, Shannon still brings a lot to the table. In fact, sources told Front Office Sports that he’d received multiple offers months before the lawsuit settlement, so there's a good chance someone still sees the value in his brand. As of this writing, there haven’t been any updates on whether a new deal is in the works, but his current one is nearing its end.

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Sharpe’s media deal with The Volume expires in August 2025.

Shannon signed a deal with Colin Cowherd’s digital podcast network, The Volume, in August 2023 after departing FS1’s Undisputed. But come August 2025, that deal is set to expire, and it’s unclear whether The Volume will renew or if Shannon will accept any offers from interested parties looking to invest in his brand.