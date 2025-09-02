Actor Graham Greene Got to Live out a Wonderful Love Story Before His Death The actor will always be remembered for his role as Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner's 'Dances with Wolves'. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 2 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Syfy

The world was saddened to hear about Graham Greene's passing in September 2025. The actor created a wonderful legacy in the entertainment industry thanks to his unforgettable roles in both film and television. His most iconic work was Kicking Bird, the Sioux medicine man introduced in Dances with Wolves. The movie, directed by Kevin Costner, helped launch the actor's career.

Outside of his work on the screen, fans might wonder about Graham's personal life. After starring in Dances with Wolves, Graham appeared in numerous movies that defined his profile as an artist. Was Graham married? Here's what we know about the relationship status of the talented actor before he passed away.

Was Graham Greene married?

According to the press website created for the movie Te Ata, Graham was married to a woman named Hilary Blackmore. The actor's wife was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Hilary's father worked as an artist, while her mother built a career as a teacher. Graham and Hilary met around the time Dances with Wolves was released. Eventually, the couple decided to get married, and the performer's career reached new heights.

Graham was very private about his personal life. The only information he shared with the press was related to his passion for writing, building boats, and finding new roles to perform with. The celebrity once mentioned that he and Hilary lived with a small army of cats. The loss of Graham was tough on the entertainment industry, considering how many people grew up watching the actor's work on the screen.

Did Graham Greene have any kids?

Yes, Graham had one daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene, and a grandson named Tarlo. It's important to remember that the actor wanted to enjoy his privacy, which is why not much is known about what his kids are up to. Graham lived in Toronto, Canada, with his family, enjoying a peaceful routine in the middle of filming major stories.

Graham passed away due to natural causes. He was reportedly struggling with illness for a while, and he was 73 years old at the time of his death. Graham was born at the Six Nations Reserve in the summer of 1952. His first roles were in the movies Running Brave and Revolution, where he worked with Al Pacino and Donald Sutherland.