Noah LaLonde Has 'My Life with the Walter Boys' Fans Wagging Their Tongues — Is He Dating?

The Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys has fans smitten over actor Noah LaLonde, who plays Cole on the show, and they think he may be dating one of his co-stars.

The series is based on the 2014 novel by Ali Novak and centers around a teenager named Jackie (played by Nikki Rodriguez) and her relationship with two brothers — Cole and Alex (played by Ashby Gentry). Jackie moves in with the family after her own family is killed in an accident, and a love triangle ensues between the trio. The Netflix drama premiered in December 2023.



Is My Life with the Walter Boys Star Noah LaLonde dating anyone?

Fans of the drama think that Noah may be dating Nikki Rodriguez in real life. Nikki shared a video on TikTok recently that showed the duo hanging out together, and Noah even picks up Nikki in the video before she, in turn, tries and fails to pick him up in the same manner. The video was liked more than 5 million times.

Several TikTok users commented on the video, and they were exctatic. One user wrote, "The way my jaw dropped." Another person wrote, "Cutest real life couple." "Cole and Jackie forever," added another.

Fans also believe Noah and Nikki are dating because they have attended several award shows together. Noah attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with Nikki, and the two actors also attended the 2024 People's Choice Awards together. The actor told People that he was "over the moon" that fans of My Life with the Walter Boys are so passionate about the show — as well as his possible off-screen relationship with his co-star — but he didn't share much about his dating life.

"I think that investment and that intensity of the on-screen, off-screen, I think it's a lot of fun. I'm over the moon that people feel that way about our show," he said. "Who's to say whether or not I'll ever do a show where there is such a visceral investment from the fan base in this way? Who's to say that could ever happen again?"

"At the end of the day, if not for social media," he added. "If not for the TikTok edits and the odd event where it's publicized that you're going to be there, like Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry, and I went to the Calgary Stampede, and it's inevitable to have that speculation get activated there." Fans of the show were disappointed after learning that Noah's character, Cole, didn't get together with Jackie during season 2, and Noah told People that he was also surprised by the fact.

"I was definitely surprised doing the first few episodes, and thinking to myself, 'OK. Where are we together here?' The thing that I think is really interesting about their relationship this year is, the same distance that Jackie creates with Cole, the ability to have that discipline is, I think, of the same vein as why Cole feels so attracted to her," he said.